CBS Sports
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Playing time dwindling
Montero has started only five of Colorado's last 13 games entering Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee. Montero appears to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, as four of his five starts in the last 13 games have come against lefties -- replacing either Ryan McMahon or C.J. Cron. Montero has collected 14 extra-base hits in 125 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's also struck out at a 34.4 percent clip.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched from lineup
O'Neill was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Nationals for an undisclosed reason, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It's not yet clear whether O'Neill is dealing with an injury, but he was scratched a few minutes after the Cardinals' initial lineup was released Thursday. Ben DeLuzio will take over in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Late addition to lineup
Rengifo will start at second base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Tigers. The 24-year-old was originally absent from Tuesday's starting nine due to some knee soreness, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, but the infielder checked out fine and is now in the lineup. Rengifo is 6-for-16 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs through four games in September.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins. Cabrera started the past five contests and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-19 with two RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Thursday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Diagnosed with bruise after X-rays
Robert had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after leaving Tuesday's game against the Mariners. The 24-year-old was struck on the hand by a pitch on a swing Tuesday, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Robert is fresh off a nine-game absence due to left wrist soreness, and he's now dealing with another injury in the same area. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb
The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain. Carlson had already moved off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues after fading into a reserve role in the second half of August, and the thumb injury only further lessens the possibility of him regaining relevance before the season comes to an end. St. Louis called up Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis to replace Carlson as an extra outfielder off the bench, but Corey Dickerson, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar are expected to remain the team's primary starters from left to right in most games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Fans 11 in win
Lynn (5-5) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings. Lynn racked up an impressive 25 swinging strikes in the victory, the most he has recorded as a member of the White Sox, per James Fegan of The Athletic. The right-hander also threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and notched double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He got off to a poor start this season, but Lynn has registered an incredible 73:5 K:BB and posted a 2.98 ERA over 60.1 innings since July 16.
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches career-high RBI mark
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ramirez has 51 RBI on the season, a new career high. He has hit particularly well since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, maintaining a .321 average with 16 RBI and nine runs scored across 78 at-bats and 18 games. For the season, Ramirez has a 136 wRC+ and .350 wOBA across 344 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Twins' Max Kepler: Remains on bench Thursday
Kepler (hip) isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Kepler will remain out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game as he continues to manage a hip injury, but he's appeared off the bench in two of the last three matchups. Kyle Garlick is starting in right field and leading off Thursday.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Exits game early
Marte left Tuesday's game against the Pirates early after being hit by a pitch in the right hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The veteran outfielder initially stayed in the game after taking a pitch off of his right hand, but he was eventually replaced in right field by Tyler Naquin during the second inning. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Marte will have his status updated after he undergoes medical imaging.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Could return this season
Rendon (wrist) has been participating in defensive drills and hitting in the batting cage, opening the door to a possible return by the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was thought to be done for the campaign when he underwent right wrist surgery...
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Thursday
Grandal isn't starting Thursday against Oakland. Grandal went 1-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Seby Zavala is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Notches steal Tuesday
Haggerty recorded a walk, a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox. Haggerty's seen his playing time dry up lately, though he's now appeared off the bench in five straight games. He entered as a defensive replacement Tuesday and was productive in his lone plate appearance in the eighth inning. The outfielder has maintained a .297/.355/.469 slash line with 11 steals, four home runs, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored through 142 plate appearances. Despite his success, he's behind Jesse Winker and Mitch Haniger for playing time in the corner outfield positions.
