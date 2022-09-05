Lynn (5-5) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings. Lynn racked up an impressive 25 swinging strikes in the victory, the most he has recorded as a member of the White Sox, per James Fegan of The Athletic. The right-hander also threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and notched double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He got off to a poor start this season, but Lynn has registered an incredible 73:5 K:BB and posted a 2.98 ERA over 60.1 innings since July 16.

