I’m a celeb stylist – cheap-looking fashion mistakes to avoid & how to look expensive on a budget

By Carly Stern
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SPLASHING out thousands on designer clothes is certainly one way to look like a million bucks.

But celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein – who's worked with Poppy Delevingne and Gemma Chan – tells The U.S. Sun that you don't need to spend a fortune to look high-end.

Celebrity stylist Lalla Bronshtein tells the U.S. Sun that you don't need to spend a fortune to look high-end Credit: Lalla Bronshtein
She's shared her tips for looking more expensive on a budget, and the cheap-looking things to avoid Credit: Lalla Bronshtein

Bronshtein has a huge roster of British celebrity clients including Nick Grimshaw, Emma Willis, Angela Hartnett, Sam Thompson, Tess Daley, Graham Norton, Grayson Perry, Naughty Boy, and Sam Thompson.

She's also styled hit TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing and has her own brand, Lalla X RR.

But though many of her clients can afford to splurge, she promises that chic style is accessible to everyone.

And as long as you avoid a few key fabrics and styles, you can look luxe without breaking the bank.

FOCUS ON FIT

"The most important thing is sizing so pay attention to how clothes fit on you," says Bronshtein.

"This is the key in making your clothes look more expensive and stylish.

"If a sleeve is too short or a dress too tight, it will always look cheap in the wrong size.

"So when shopping, bear in mind the hang and the fit of clothing."

STAY AWAY FROM SHINE

"Avoid satin and patent leather," says Bronshtein, adding that the fabrics "Will look cheap and tacky."

Instead of satin, she suggests trying an oversized cotton or sheer shirt.

And instead of patent leather, she likes vintage leather.

"They will look more stylish and expensive," she says.

She's worked with starts including Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan Credit: Getty

BUY THE RIGHT ACCESSORIES

"When shopping bags and shoes on a budget, for them to look more high-end, keep to structured-shaped bags like large totes bags," says Bronshtein.

"Avoid slouchy ones or cheap clutch bags.

"For shoes, look for platform block heels or block heel ankle boots rather than high stiletto heels. They will not only look more expensive, but they will look more stylish too."

When it comes to jewelry, she suggests a bold-colored stone ring or a statement gold necklace or bracelet.

"These are both classic and stylish at the same time and timeless," she says.

She's also worked with Poppy Delevingne (pictured), Sam Thompson, Tess Daley, and Graham Norton Credit: Getty

PICK ONE THING TO POP

"To make clothing look more expensive and high-end, go for a statement edgy dress, sourced vintage or secondhand, and team with simple heels," she advises.

"Or choose a more basic piece and team with bold colored accessories.

"Avoid cheap over-embellishment pieces as they can look cheap.

DITCH THE FAST FASHION

"Every season, there is always a must-have fashion piece," says the stylist.

"Avoid the cheap fast fashion high street option of these pieces, as everyone will have one.

"Instead, source these looks and pieces in a charity shop or vintage store, as you get a one-of-a-kind piece, giving you that high-end look at a bargain price."

She's also worked with Emma Willis (pictured), Nick Grimshaw, Angela Hartnett, Grayson Perry, Naughty Boy, and Sam Thompson Credit: Rex

