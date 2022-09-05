ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UpNorthLive.com

Another sunny day in northern Michigan

Today will be sunny. Any fog around will lift. Light wind mainly from the north 5 to 15 mph. Highs mostly in the 70s. Tonight the sky will be clear most of the time. Some patchy late night fog will form. Light wind. Lows from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Fox17

West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Banana 101.5

Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors

There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
WDTN

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
MLive

DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
TripAdvisor Blog

5 romantic getaways in Michigan

The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com

DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: A Labor Day struggle for holiday showers

DETROIT – It is mostly dry early on this Monday and Happy Labor Day! A stationary front is wobbling around just south of Metro Detroit which will keep a chance for a few showers around this morning although Exact Track Radar is showing no significant signs of showers. It looks like our skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day including heading out your door early with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and some spotty drizzle.
UpNorthLive.com

A look at how tourism season went in northern Michigan

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer tourism season in northern Michigan. It’s a time when many local businesses can judge how they fared. Charlevoix is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and many of the businesses their rely...
