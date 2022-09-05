Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Another sunny day in northern Michigan
Today will be sunny. Any fog around will lift. Light wind mainly from the north 5 to 15 mph. Highs mostly in the 70s. Tonight the sky will be clear most of the time. Some patchy late night fog will form. Light wind. Lows from the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Fox17
West Michigan native walks entire coast of Lower Peninsula
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Haley Andrus knows Michigan beaches probably better than most. She doesn’t live on the lake and isn’t even a frequent beach goer. But when a random idea sparked in her head, she decided to pack her bag, her gear and set out on a journey.
What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan
The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
Man drowned in Northern Michigan lake over Labor Day weekend
BENZIE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man drowned in a Northern Michigan lake over the holiday weekend. According to the Manistee News Advocate, Nathan John Colby, 41, of Frankfort was recovered from Upper Herring Lake by a mutual aid dive team for the Grand Traverse area on Sept. 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Michigan Location Picked Among Top 20 Best in US for Fall Colors
There's something very appropriate about the word September. After a long, hot summer, those days with high temperatures in the 90s are behind us. Comfortable days are now often accompanied by a slight chill in the air at night, and the trees are beginning to take notice. Have you seen a few hints of yellow and red yet? They're certainly becoming more common.
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTN
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
DNR identifies ‘large, black wildcat’ spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, MI – What was thought to be a large, black wildcat has been identified as a “normal-sized black cat,” WPBN/WGTU reports. The cat was spotted by a photographer last month during a 5K race in Manistee County, MLive previously reported. Dakota Stebbins snapped photos of the animal and then showed them to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the sighting.
UpNorthLive.com
An abundant apple crop across northern Michigan could mean more challenges for farmers
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich,. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's been a good season for tree fruit crops across northern Michigan and apples are no exception. For one farmer, an abundant crop is good news but for another, it's a challenge. "What I've seen the estimates is can be the largest or one of...
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TripAdvisor Blog
5 romantic getaways in Michigan
The perfect sunset picnic, romantic hiking spots, and more. Virginia isn’t the only state for lovers. From the small-town European charm and stunning beaches in Holland, MI to the breathtaking nature of the Great Lakes Bay Region, you and your partner are sure to stay smitten during your visit in The Wolverine State. To make your planning even easier, we put together a list of the best destinations for a couples’ vacation in Michigan.
UpNorthLive.com
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
UpNorthLive.com
$2 million will be used to upgrade the I-500 race track in Sault Ste. Marie
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is getting a $2 million grant to improve the I-500 snowmobile race track and turn it into a year-round event space. The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan and aims to improve tourism in the eastern Upper Peninsula...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: A Labor Day struggle for holiday showers
DETROIT – It is mostly dry early on this Monday and Happy Labor Day! A stationary front is wobbling around just south of Metro Detroit which will keep a chance for a few showers around this morning although Exact Track Radar is showing no significant signs of showers. It looks like our skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day including heading out your door early with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and some spotty drizzle.
UpNorthLive.com
A look at how tourism season went in northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer tourism season in northern Michigan. It’s a time when many local businesses can judge how they fared. Charlevoix is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and many of the businesses their rely...
Warmer trend for September, CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal'
A warmer trend is anticipated for September, the CPC places West Michigan in 'Above Normal' category
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Comments / 0