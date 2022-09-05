ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IehNQ_0hinU0Au00

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground.

Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said.

The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Georgia's Chattooga County, where the school system called off classes for the next couple of days, authorities said.

“Our main thrust right now is getting our water situation back in hand,” said Earle Rainwater, who owns Rainwater Funeral Home in Summerville and serves as the Chattooga County coroner.

“Without water, you can’t do anything,” he said Monday. “We don’t have water except for bottled water and what’s in the creeks.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That directed all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

In Chattooga County, several people had to be rescued from their homes on Sunday, especially in lower-lying areas of the county, Rainwater said. “They used Jon Boats, they used kayaks, they used anything that would float."

Waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream across the South and into the Northeast, the National Weather Service said. Some training storms — storms that drop several inches of rain as they move over the same areas like train cars — were also possible, the weather service said.

The chance for flash flooding extended into the northeast, into Pennsylvania, parts of southern New England and the New York City area, the weather service said. Radar showed a strong band of storms traveling northeast just inland from Pennsylvania through Rhode Island and into Massachusetts.

Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there had been no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence.

Up to four inches (10 centimeters) of rain had already fallen in some areas by late afternoon and additional flooding was possible. The heavy rainfall left motorists stranded on Interstate 95 for hours and was responsible for the collapse of at least one building, according to local news reports.

In Connecticut, up to six inches (15 centimeters) of rain had fallen by early evening Monday with north New London County seeing upwards of five inches within an hour. Local forecasters said additional flooding is possible through Tuesday evening.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. Rhode Island, Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine remain under flash flood watches into Tuesday.

In Georgia, church pastors and volunteers planned to distribute water on Monday in the small towns of Summerville and Trion, according to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey said.

After visiting the community’s flooded water treatment plant Monday morning, Harvey said, “Things are not as bad as we thought they were, or as bad as they could be.”

Workers were at the site Monday assessing the damage. By late Monday or early Tuesday, “we should have a much better assessment as to what needs to be done,” Harvey said.

The Chattooga County School System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the flooding, Superintendent Jared Hosmer said.

“Without water, we are unable to flush toilets, wash hands, drink from the fountains, or prepare lunches," Hosmer said Monday in announcing the decision.

Chattooga County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, is home to about 25,000 people.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Martin contributed from Woodstock, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It's not just a state record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia election breach: What we know

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Northwest Georgians deal with effects of floodwaters

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - Residents in some parts of Georgia and South Carolina are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after floodwaters invaded their homes and businesses. And more rain is on the way. Residents of parts of northwest Georgia like Summerville saw as much as 12 inches of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Summerville, GA
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Georgia Government
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Georgia#Bottled Water#Flash Flood#Rainwater Funeral Home
11Alive

The latest on flooding in northwest Georgia

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Steady rainfall hit parts of northwest Georgia over the weekend prompting a flood emergency by the National Weather Service. But it didn't stop -- for nearly 12 hours. On Monday, with more rain expected, residents in the area are trying to dry out and clean up the mess that was left behind. For some, it's a long road ahead.
GEORGIA STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
BRUNSWICK, GA
KRMG

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy