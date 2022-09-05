Read full article on original website
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 120 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire. An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
Experts reach verdict on 'unusual' black cat
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last month, a photograph was taken of a large cat roaming around Twisted Trails in Manistee County. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is a "normal-sized black cat." Prior story: Unusual cat spotted in Manistee County. The person who took the...
Rescue efforts continue for dog stranded on island
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New updates are available in the continued efforts to rescue a dog that has been stranded on an island in Clare County for 21 days. Clare County Animal Control shared new pictures on Wednesday, showing a dog named Zaria getting closer to a trap set up to capture her.
Road project begins on US-31 in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drivers in Grand Traverse County may see some delays for the next several months as the Michigan Department of Transportation tackles a major road project on US-31. The $1.5 million project will include repaving and adding a center median stretching from Five Mile Road...
Rooftop ordinance moves forward in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There could soon be more access to rooftops in Traverse City. On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commission members voted to introduce an amendment to the city's ordinance that would allow enclosed spaces on rooftops to be used for certain amenities. That includes bars and...
Traverse City considering addition of four-way stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City commission discussed on Tuesday night turning the intersection of Sixth Street and Spruce Street from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. The commission voted to have the city attorney conduct a traffic control order establishing an all-way stop. The commission...
Commissioners briefed on alternatives to Hartman-Hammond bridge
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners were briefed on alternatives to the Hartman-Hammond bridge. Pros and cons were shared on options for a Sabin Dam crossing or expansion of the Cass Road bridge. Road commissioners explained both options are more expensive...
South 52nd Street in Rogers to close nightly for overpass construction
South 52nd Street in Rogers between South Horsebarn Road and West Redbud Street will have nightly closures to help continue the construction of the Oak Street Overpass Project.
Top of Michigan Trails unveils new open space
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Top of Michigan Trails' Packy Offield Center has received new upgrades, brining a new open space to Emmet County. The Founders Terrace is the product of two years of work and almost $200,000 in fundraising efforts. The public space features tables, chairs and bike racks...
