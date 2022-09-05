The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 120 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire. An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO