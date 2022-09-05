ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The visitors doctors will never forget! Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 3 days ago

This is the astonishing moment three elephants wandered around the corridors of an Indian hospital.

Footage which went viral on September 3 shows the animals inside Binnaguri army camp hospital in West Bengal.

In the video, one of the elephants comes through a door backwards, squeezing their big body into the corridor.

It stood in the corridor for a little while without moving, while amazed staff took pictures.

Watching from a distance, one of the employees shouted 'woah, woah!' as the elephant squeezed into a doorway.

He continued to shout 'woah!' as another two elephants appeared and followed the first into a doorway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUgcX_0hinTbWD00
Footage which went viral on September 3 shows the animals inside Binnaguri army camp hospital in West Bengal. In the video, one of the elephants comes through a door backwards, squeezing their big body into the corridor. Two other elephants follow behind 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZKwi_0hinTbWD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWpOv_0hinTbWD00
Watching from a distance, one of the employees shouted 'woah, woah!' as the elephant squeezed into a doorway. He continued shouting 'woah' as the other two elephants followed into the same doorway 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEkeN_0hinTbWD00

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared photographs of the unusual intruders on Twitter, writing: 'Elephants in the room... From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.'

According to Indian Express, the staff were left intrigued by the visit from the elephants.

And Susanta's Twitter post attracted a swathe of amused commenters.

One person wrote: 'Oh my goodness' while another said 'woah imagine someone coming out of a room.'

And a third person joked: 'Inspection by the special tusk force'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9usR_0hinTbWD00
Staff at the hospital were left amazed by the incident. It also attracted a wave of commenters online, who joked about the 'elephants in the room'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd4Qo_0hinTbWD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AoNX7_0hinTbWD00
And Susanta's Twitter post attracted a swathe of amused commenters, with one person writing: 'It was a surprise inspection visit to check if everything is well in the hospital is what I understand!'

Not everyone was as amused by the visit, with some using the post to comment on nature and habitats.

One person said: 'I think this happens when you occupy their habitat and make structures on that. It's their land and want it back.'

And another agreed, writing: 'Finally, let them take custody of their own property and land which actually belongs to them and not humans. Good job done by Lord Ganesha.'

Another 'loved the pics' but added that elephants 'always have 1st right' as humans have encroached on their space.

