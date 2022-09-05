ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO