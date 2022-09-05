ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
HEALTH
informnny.com

Hochul lifts mask mandate on mass transit

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday announced the state’s health department will lift its mask mandate for public transit, shelters and correctional facilities. Hochul declared the move “a new normal” in the state’s fight against COVID-19, adding that officials will still encourage mask-wearing on transit and the mandate remains in effect for health care facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Lisbon man arrested after pistol-related incident

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on menacing charges. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Mark. A Francis was arrested on August 2 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a pistol in Lisbon.
LISBON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy