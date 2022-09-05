Read full article on original website
CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
Hochul lifts mask mandate on mass transit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday announced the state’s health department will lift its mask mandate for public transit, shelters and correctional facilities. Hochul declared the move “a new normal” in the state’s fight against COVID-19, adding that officials will still encourage mask-wearing on transit and the mandate remains in effect for health care facilities.
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
Lisbon man arrested after pistol-related incident
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on menacing charges. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Mark. A Francis was arrested on August 2 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a pistol in Lisbon.
