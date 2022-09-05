Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Chemical spill near Kentwood shuts I-55 down for about 12 hours
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - I-55 northbound between Kentwood and Osyka, Mississippi is open again on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after authorities responded to a chemical spill that required a nearly 12-hour cleanup effort. A commercial truck carrying involved in a crash on I-55 spilled 6,000 gallons of chemical cleaner onto...
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
Suspect involved in pursuit and crash on I-12 in Livingston identified
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers chased after a wanted man in Livingston Parish Tuesday, ending in a crash along I-12. Investigators say the man, Steven McCarthy, is a fugitive with outstanding warrants. When he was spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish, officers tried...
Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bogalusa (Bogalusa, LA)
Bogalusa Police Department responded to a Motor Vehicle crash that injured Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette and two other women. The crash happened at the intersection of Sullivan Drive and [..]
NOLA.com
61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say
A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
L'Observateur
TPSO update regarding Labor Day shooting
Chief Jimmy Travis reports that as of this afternoon, detectives have been able to gather more information pertaining to the early morning Hammond area shooting. The suspect, who’s identity has been corrected to that of 31 year old Olvin Yovani Molina-Andrade, is now wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder,
Family Dog missing after car wreck on I-55
On September 2, Justin White was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when another car T-boned him and caused his truck to spin out before it caught on fire. His dog Sage ran away from the scene.
NOLA.com
Man with children in vehicle carjacked on South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD says
A man with children in the vehicle was carjacked Monday night on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The man and the children were able to get out before the two carjackers drove off in the stolen vehicle, authorities said. The same night, another carjacker tried to steal a...
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Slidell multiple offender, guilty on drug charges after 2020 arrest
62-year-old Eugene Darryl McKnight of Slidell, was originally arrested for "battery of a dating partner".
Firing of Orleans jail supervisors leaves future of jail uncertain
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff says four veteran commanders at the jail have been fired and a 5th is resigning. This is a major shake-up at the jail and this all comes after last week's dismissal of the communications director and HR manager. The internal shakeup by...
