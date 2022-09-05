The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO