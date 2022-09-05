ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

fox8live.com

Chemical spill near Kentwood shuts I-55 down for about 12 hours

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - I-55 northbound between Kentwood and Osyka, Mississippi is open again on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after authorities responded to a chemical spill that required a nearly 12-hour cleanup effort. A commercial truck carrying involved in a crash on I-55 spilled 6,000 gallons of chemical cleaner onto...
KENTWOOD, LA
NOLA.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Bogalusa, LA
Crime & Safety
NOLA.com

61-year-old woman shot and killed in Chalmette family altercation, authorities say

A 61-year-old woman was fatally shot in Chalmette on Wednesday, in what investigators suspect was a fight involving her adult daughter. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the Sheriff's Office said.
CHALMETTE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell, police chief announce changes to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an $80 million proposal for the NOPD that includes new benefits and investments in technology. City Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano broke down the details of the $80 million investment in bonuses for new and existing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
GULFPORT, MS
L'Observateur

TPSO update regarding Labor Day shooting

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that as of this afternoon, detectives have been able to gather more information pertaining to the early morning Hammond area shooting. The suspect, who’s identity has been corrected to that of 31 year old Olvin Yovani Molina-Andrade, is now wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder,
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
HAMMOND, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

