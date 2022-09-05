ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors’ “foundational six,” as Steve Kerr calls them, comprise arguably the best mix of talent and cohesion among any group of core rotation players in basketball. No one threatens defenses like Stephen Curry and no one impacts offenses like Draymond Green. Andrew Wiggins might be the NBA’s best two-way role player on […] The post 1 Warriors player in danger of being benched in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Person
Justin Tillman
Person
Nik Stauskas
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Gets Real On Joining Russell Westbrook In Lakers Backcourt: "I Haven’t Had An Explosive Guard Like Russ To Play With Defensively And Offensively.”

While he may not be a particularly flashy performer, Patrick Beverley provides a number of services on the court that have made him a valuable contributor in the NBA. Throughout his 10-year career, which has included stints in Houston, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, Bev has made his living as a premier defensive force, often tasked with slowing down the best guards in the game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The College Park Skyhawks#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
G League
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Yardbarker

Are the Bucks interested in bringing in Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson?

Baseball’s winding down, which means it’s time for basketball talk. In the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet, nothing worth noting. That was until something interesting popped up recently. It was said by Fastbreak’s Brett Siegel that the Bucks were one of the teams that have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."

Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy