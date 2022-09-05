Read full article on original website
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Which of Patriots' 10 Rookies Will Contribute Against Dolphins in Season Opener?
The usual suspects and an unlikely newcomer could change the game for the Pats.
ESPN
Bill Belichick says New England Patriots left early for South Florida to 'get acclimated to the conditions'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In a rare break from the norm, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots arrived in South Florida on Tuesday, five days in advance of their season-opening game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The team is scheduled to hold practices Wednesday, Thursday...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad
Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
Polinsky: Dolphins v Pats a 1 Score Game
NBC 6’s Ruthie Polinsky thinks The Dolphins/Patriots Game has much intrigue and could come down to one score or even one play for that matter.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
ESPN
Dolphins a slight favorite over Patriots heading into Week 1
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- — NEW ENGLAND (10-8) at MIAMI (9-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Patriots 33-24 on Jan. 9 in Miami Gardens, Fla. PATRIOTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (14), SCORING (6). PATRIOTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (22), PASS (2), SCORING (2).
Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy
Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
FOX Sports
AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets
The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II during Rams-Bills season opener
The NFL held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game on Thursday. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the world received the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96 years old. Tributes poured in upon receiving the...
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
Popculture
ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season
ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Rams Announce Official Decision On Head Coach Sean McVay
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly engaged in contract negotiations during the offseason. It appears those efforts have paid off. The Rams have made an official decision on their young head coach. The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced they are extending Sean McVay through the 2026 season....
FanSided
