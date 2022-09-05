ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1

New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
FanSided

Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad

Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping

Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Dolphins a slight favorite over Patriots heading into Week 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- — NEW ENGLAND (10-8) at MIAMI (9-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Patriots 33-24 on Jan. 9 in Miami Gardens, Fla. PATRIOTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (14), SCORING (6). PATRIOTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (22), PASS (2), SCORING (2).
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bart Scott calls Bill Belichick and Patriots desperate for Miami strategy

Clearly, not everyone is a believer in coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots’ early-arrival strategy ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The unorthodox game preparation has already been laughed at by Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen. Now, it’s being called a “desperation move” by ESPN analyst Bart Scott, during Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up!”
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL
Popculture

ESPN Re-Signs Multiple NFL Reporters to New Contracts Ahead of 2022 Season

ESPN is making sure its top NFL reporters stay with the company. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has re-signed Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberly A. Martin and Ed Werder to new contracts. They will be joined by Sal Palantonio and Dianna Russini as they are also returning for another NFL season. The group will be providing NFL news on Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL Live, SportsCenter and Get Up among other shows.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams Announce Official Decision On Head Coach Sean McVay

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly engaged in contract negotiations during the offseason. It appears those efforts have paid off. The Rams have made an official decision on their young head coach. The Los Angeles Rams have officially announced they are extending Sean McVay through the 2026 season....
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

