Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northwestern WildcatsThe LanternEvanston, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
fox32chicago.com
West Side shootout leaves 1 dead, 2 bystanders wounded
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two other people were wounded when a shootout broke out early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 53-year-old was arguing with another male around 12:27 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street when they both pulled out handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.
Man shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A man died after he was found in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Chicago police were called to investigate shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street around 9:46 p.m. when they found the man, 30, laying on the ground between two vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Hillside man charged with fatally striking pedestrian on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A Hillside man has been charged with murder after police said he deliberately drove his car onto a West Loop sidewalk and fatally struck a pedestrian Sunday. Joseph Verdone, 25, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 0-100 block of North Lind Avenue in west suburban Hillside, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
fox32chicago.com
Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge
Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
COPA calls for Chicago police officer's dismissal in shooting of Anthony Alvarez
CHICAGO - The civilian agency that oversees the Chicago Police Department took a parting shot at the city’s top cop this week as it released a final report on the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase last year. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA)...
Police release photos of men wanted in fatal stabbing in Loop
CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. According to police, […]
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside Park Forest home
PARK FOREST, Ill. - A man died, and a woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times near their home in Park Forest Wednesday night. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Gold Street around 8:11 p.m. Police found a man, 33,...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed, fatally shot after going to Antioch apartment to sell drugs: police
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Two people were charged with fatally shooting a man in Antioch earlier this week. Jonathan N. Skroko, 28, of South Elgin, and Hailey D. Miller, 24, of Antioch were both charged with first-degree murder. At about 11:05 p.m. Monday, Antioch police officers responded to the 1000 block...
CPD officer, elderly man and woman injured in Belmont Cragin crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer and two elderly people were injured in a crash late Wednesday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.Shakespeare (14th) District Cmdr. Elizabeth Collazo said at 11:37 a.m., Area Five detectives in an unmarked squad car were conducting an investigation at Fullerton and Central avenues and tried to stop a suspect vehicle. The suspect obeyed at first, then took off.The suspect vehicle hit a marked Chicago Police squad car that was traveling south on Central Avenue. The squad car that was struck was in the area for a separate reason.Daisy Villad is manager of the Sbarro...
fox32chicago.com
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night. Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
Comments / 1