Since its premiere last month, HBO’s House of the Dragon has drawn from the strength of the dragons and their silver-haired riders to soar to great heights and new records. The buzz on the first episode had yet to fully settle when the series was renewed for a second season by HBO. It was a move that was validated by the series premiere breaking the viewership record at HBO Max with 10 million viewers on its first night – truly, all the dragons roared as one. However, just like the fire-breathing creatures in the series have proven, everything is vulnerable at some point, and the third episode of the series has seen the show's first drop in viewership.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO