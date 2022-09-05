Read full article on original website
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
Yankees mulling worrying DJ LeMahieu move as toe injury persists
DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the first leg of the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, as the team pulled off an ugly extra-inning win. According to Aaron Boone, LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has plagued him during the second half of the season. Justin Shackil of Jomboy Media indicates that Boone said the Yankees are still mulling an IL stint for the star infielder.
Aaron Judge serves up stern take on teams giving him Barry Bonds treatment
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. From there on out, the Twins basically refused to pitch to the behemoth. Judge was intentionally walked three times during the night cap.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Yankees' Tim Locastro left off Wednesday Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Locastro will take a seat after covering left field last game. Miguel Andujar, who has been called up to be the Yankees' 29th man on Wednesday, will start in left field and hit fifth.
Marlins rebound from defensive blunder to beat Phillies, snap nine-game losing streak
The nine-game losing streak is over.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom keeps dancing around Xander Bogaerts decision
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom danced around a question about signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Boston Red Sox’s 2022 season is nearing its end, and they are outside looking at a postseason berth. Well, 10 games behind for the last AL Wild Card berth, to be exact (entering Sept. 8). This upcoming offseason will be a tense one for Red Sox fans, as shortstop Xander Bogaerts is likely to opt out of his contract to hit free agency. The team did enter negotiations prior to the 2022 season, but they did not go well.
Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow
The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:. LeMahieu is currently dealing with a...
Rays get huge Wander Franco update ahead of AL East clash with Yankees
The Tampa Bay Rays are poised to get a huge Wander Franco boost just in time for a huge AL East clash with the New York Yankees. Franco, who has been sidelined since July after undergoing hamate bone surgery on his right wrist, could be activated on Friday ahead of the Rays game against the Yankees, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
