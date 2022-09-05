"A fossil like this comes up every 50 years or 100 years," geologist and paleontologist John Calder told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation about the discovery It's not every day that fossils are found on Prince Edward Island in Canada, but one woman did just that while walking her dog on the beach. School teacher Lisa Cormier was venturing down the shoreline at Cape Egmont in August when she came across what she initially believed were intertwined roots poking out of the sand, according to the Canadian Press. But upon further inspection, she realized...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO