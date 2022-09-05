Read full article on original website
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Scientists Create Remote-Controlled Cyborg Cockroaches
Researchers have engineered a system for creating remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches, equipped with a tiny wireless control module that is powered by a rechargeable battery attached to a solar cell. Despite the mechanical devices, ultrathin electronics and flexible materials allow the insects to move freely. These achievements will help make the use of cyborg insects a practical reality. An international team led by researchers at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) reported the results today (September 5, 2022) in the scientific journal npj Flexible Electronics.
Phys.org
Researchers develop higher frame rate scanning tunneling microscopy
Scientists from the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences at The University of Tsukuba created scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) "snapshots" with a delay between frames much shorter than previously possible. By using ultrafast laser methods, they improved the time resolution from picoseconds to tens of femtoseconds, which may greatly enhance the ability of condensed matter scientists to study extremely rapid processes.
Teacher Finds Fossil That Could Be 300 Million Years Old While Walking Dog on Beach: 'Incredible'
"A fossil like this comes up every 50 years or 100 years," geologist and paleontologist John Calder told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation about the discovery It's not every day that fossils are found on Prince Edward Island in Canada, but one woman did just that while walking her dog on the beach. School teacher Lisa Cormier was venturing down the shoreline at Cape Egmont in August when she came across what she initially believed were intertwined roots poking out of the sand, according to the Canadian Press. But upon further inspection, she realized...
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
theedgemarkets.com
Wuhan lab at centre of Covid cover-up claims it found new virus in mice
KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): A brand-new virus has been detected at the Chinese laboratory embroiled at the centre of Covid-19's origin. Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology discovered the pathogen — code-named LsPyV KY187 — in a mouse. This was revealed in a study published in Chinese...
Phys.org
Hard chews: Why mastication played a crucial role in evolution
We do it every day but barely give it a thought: chewing our food. But the "simple" process of masticating food may have played a crucial role in the evolution of our jaws, facial muscles and teeth. A team of researchers, including paleoanthropologist Amanda Henry from Leiden University, has published...
Phys.org
How a woodpecker that feasts on ants lost its taste for the sweetness of sap
Many mammals have a sweet tooth, but birds lost their sweet receptor during evolution. Although hummingbirds and songbirds independently repurposed their savory receptor to sense sugars, how other birds taste sweet is unclear. Now, an international team lead by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence (in foundation) shows that woodpeckers also regained sweet taste. Interestingly, wrynecks, specialized ant-eating woodpeckers, selectively reversed this gain through a simple and unexpected change in the receptor. These results demonstrate a novel mechanism of sensory reversion and highlight how sensory systems adapt to the dietary needs of different species.
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
scitechdaily.com
“Brand New Paradigm” – Scientists Discover How Human Eggs Remain Healthy for Decades
The mystery of how oocytes may become dormant without losing their ability to reproduce has been solved by researchers at the CRG. According to research from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published in the journal Nature, immature human egg cells bypass a critical metabolic process believed to be necessary for producing energy.
What's the largest bone in the human body? (What about the smallest?)
The human body possesses hundreds of bones, from the long bones of the limbs to the fused bones of the skull. But what is the smallest bone in the human body? And what is the largest bone?. The smallest human bone. A baby's body has about 300 bones at birth....
natureworldnews.com
Batrachochytrium Dendrobatidis: A Deadly Fungus That Can Reduce Frogs’ Protective Skin Microbiota
Another pandemic, this time in the animal kngdom, is killing the world's frog species, adding to the instability of Earth's delicate environment while the world continues to fight COVID-19. The disease is caused by the lethal fungus Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd),. Preserving frogs from dangerous fungus. Now, a groundbreaking study conducted...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal magnetic reconnection details that trigger solar filament eruption
The eruption of a solar filament produces a coronal mass ejection, which is a major driver of space weather. Understanding how filaments erupt is thus essential for space weather forecasting. Both observations and simulations suggest that filament eruption is closely related to magnetic flux emergence. It is thought that eruption...
Phys.org
Evidence that energy metabolism and biofilm formation regulation are intertwined in bacteria
In a recently published article in the journal Trends in Microbiology, author Alberto J. Martin-Rodriguez, Senior Research Specialist at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology at Karolinska Institutet, explains how he found that distinct bacterial strains selectively use respiration for surface colonization. Bacteria can live either as single...
Phys.org
A fresh look at metals reveals a 'strange' similarity
Our theoretical understanding of the way in which metals conduct electricity is incomplete. The current taxonomy appears to be too blurry and contains too many exceptions to be convincing. This is the conclusion that materials scientists from the University of Groningen reached after thoroughly examining the recent literature on metals. They analyzed more than 30 metals and show that a simple formula can provide a classification of metals in a more systematic manner. Their analysis was published in Physical Review B on 29 August.
Phys.org
Scientists see spins in a 2D magnet
All magnets—from the simple souvenirs hanging on your refrigerator to the disks that give your computer memory to the powerful versions used in research labs—contain spinning quasiparticles called magnons. The direction one magnon spins can influence that of its neighbor, which affects the spin of its neighbor, and so on, yielding what are known as spin waves. Information can potentially be transmitted via spin waves more efficiently than with electricity, and magnons can serve as "quantum interconnects" that "glue" quantum bits together into powerful computers.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Phys.org
Far-infrared detector KID reaches highest possible sensitivity
Astronomy has a blind spot in the area of far-infrared radiation compared to most other wavelengths. A far-infrared space telescope can only utilize its full sensitivity with an actively cooled mirror at temperatures below 4 Kelvin (-269 ℃). Such a telescope doesn't exist yet, which is why there has been little worldwide investment in the development of corresponding detectors.
Scientists Develop Wearable Electric Skin
Applications for the non-Bluetooth accessory include humans to accurately check vitals, and robots to wear the skin as gloves to perform delicate surgeries. Electric SkinUlsan National Institute; media-purposed.
