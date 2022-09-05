Read full article on original website
Blackouts Again Avoided: Flex Alert Extended
Sacramento, CA — The California Independent System Operator says rolling power outages were avoided on Wednesday, thanks to conservation measures by state residents, but warns that blackouts remain a possibility today. A Flex Alert has been extended to 3-10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to spike again. Governor Gavin...
California Avoids Rotating Outages, Flex Alert Continues
Sonora, CA– California was told by PG&E yesterday to prepare for the likelihood of rotating outages. This was not needed but according to the experts, it was a narrow miss. The stage 3 energy alert ended Tuesday night at 8 pm, the highest alert issued before blackouts become a reality. Customer conservation was cited as a big part of why the outages were avoided. The power grid peaked at 52,061 megawatts which set an all-time record. A text alert that was sent to customers at 5:45 pm is seen as a huge step in why outages were avoided. As soon as the text went out a notable decrease in energy usage was seen immediately. Due to the success of the text alert, similar texts might be sent out today and through the remainder of the heat wave when needed.
21st-Century Forest Thinning
Sacramento – Tuolumne County will benefit from new CAL Fire grants that will increase California’s capacity to establish healthy, resilient forests through workforce and business development. The CAL Fire Wood Products and Bioenergy Team has awarded $6.4 million in new grant agreements. Nine grants were awarded statewide and...
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Update: Nearly 1,500 Without Power In Calaveras County
Update at 11:05 a.m.: PG&E is reporting that the power has been restored to the 1,472 customers whose power went out just before 7:45 a.m. The outage spread out along Highway 4 from Fly in Acres to Big Trees State Park. The utility gave the cause of the outage as “weather.” To get more clarification Clarke Broadcasting contacted company spokesperson Megan McFarland who detailed, “This is a heat-related outage, which can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures. Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop. Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail.”
Update: PG&E Encourages Conservation
Update at 5:28 pm: PG&E has announced that customers should prepare for potential rotating power outages due to the supply of electricity not keeping up with demand. Rotating outages would impact customers for 1-2 hours and relieve stress on the grid to prevent more large spread power outages. Rotating outages are divided into areas called blocks. Each block is made up of several residential areas. Customers can visit a website to see the status of any rolling blackout by clicking here.
Accuweather Forecast: Slowly Cooling
Triple digit heat sticks around until Friday. Shayla Girardin will have your full forecast on Action News.
Jamestown Pallet Shelter Opening Pushed To Spring
Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County staff members had been moving toward opening a Pallet Shelter community for homeless residents by late this fall, but the board of supervisors decided to push the date to the spring. It was noted that it will cost $651,000 to get the shelter up...
Destructive Early Morning Fire In East Sonora
Sonroa, CA — There was a structure fire early this morning in the 17100 block of Valley Oak Drive, a residential area in East Sonora. It was reported at 1:15am. A two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames and it spread into a second structure as well. It was contained and controlled at 5:05am, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
Lyons, Kathleen
Kathleen Frances Scott Lyons, born September 14, 1949 in San Diego, California passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/04/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Keeping Fido Comfortable And Fed
Jamestown, CA – While owners work to keep their pets cool during this heat wave, Tuolumne County Animal Control wants to fill their bellies. With inflation persisting, Animal Control is holding two free pet food bank days tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 9, during normal hours. Those wanting to take advantage of this giveaway do not have to do anything, and no questions will be asked regarding the need.
Second Weekend in September Events In The Mother Lode
The Acorn Festival of the Me-Wuk Tribe will celebrate the annual black oak acorn harvest Saturday, September 10th and 11th. Enjoy traditional dance, arts & crafts, and food. Taste nupa, a traditional acorn soup, or have some Indian tacos at the BBQ dinner on Saturday only. Details on the inter-tribal Pow Wow are in the event listing here.
Phone call led to California deputy’s surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff’s deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the...
Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
Mariposa County, CA — Residents in Mariposa County that receive a call from someone claiming to be “Captain Land” with the sheriff’s office should hang up, according to investigators. The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office says it has been flooded with reports of a phone scam sweeping through...
Center For Wound Care Receives Award
Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Sonora is celebrating the team at the Center for Wound Care for receiving the “Center of Distinction” award from Healogics, the largest provider of advanced wound care services in the US, for the twelfth year in a row. The award recognizes wound care centers for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent and a wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. The Center for Wound Care exceeded those benchmarks in every category.
McKamey, Bernadine
Bernadine Laverne McKamey, born August 1, 1932 passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Sierra Senor Care – Unit 7 in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/03/2022. Age: 90. Residence: Soulsbyville, CA.
Alexander, Graham
Graham Fogle Alexander born August 12, 1935 passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/04/2022. Age: 87. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Sykes, Christina
Christina M. Sykes passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
