Sonora, CA– California was told by PG&E yesterday to prepare for the likelihood of rotating outages. This was not needed but according to the experts, it was a narrow miss. The stage 3 energy alert ended Tuesday night at 8 pm, the highest alert issued before blackouts become a reality. Customer conservation was cited as a big part of why the outages were avoided. The power grid peaked at 52,061 megawatts which set an all-time record. A text alert that was sent to customers at 5:45 pm is seen as a huge step in why outages were avoided. As soon as the text went out a notable decrease in energy usage was seen immediately. Due to the success of the text alert, similar texts might be sent out today and through the remainder of the heat wave when needed.

