The 8 cheapest electric cars with at least 250 miles of range

In the budding market for electric cars, range is king. But generally more range means a higher MSRP.

We've gathered the electric cars that offer the most range for the lowest price.

All the models listed below offer at least 250 miles of driving range for less than $50,000.

Electric cars are taking the world by storm. But lots of buyers are still turned off by their limited driving range when compared with gas-powered cars.Sure, the new Air sedan from electric-car startup Lucid can travel 520 miles on a full charge of its battery, but it costs $169,000.Likewise, a Tesla Model S can go over 400 miles, but it'll set you back a cool six figures as well.

In short, if you want the absolute best driving range on the market, it ain't gonna come cheap.Still, electric cars are getting more affordable and ranges are increasing across the market. Today there are several battery-powered models that offer solid driving range and don't cost as much as a house.

Below we've identified eight new models that can travel more than 250 miles on a fully charged battery (according to the Environmental Protection Agency) and carry a retail price below $50,000, less than most EVs.1. 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Price: $25,600

EPA Range: 259 miles

After unveiling a redesigned Bolt EV for 2022, Chevy announced a massive price cut for 2023. The Bolt EV will probably be the cheapest 2023-model-year electric car in the country.

2. 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: $34,000

EPA Range: 258 miles

Hyundai revamped the Kona Electric with a more modern look for 2022 and dropped its price by a few thousand dollars. It's one of the lowest-priced electric models on the market and doesn't sacrifice range like some other cheap EVs.

3. 2023 Toyota BZ4X

Price: $42,000

EPA Range: 252 miles



Toyota's rollout of its first modern electric car has been bumpy to say the least. It's had to recall the couple hundred BZ4X SUVs sold so far. But on paper the SUV hangs with rivals from Hyundai, Ford, and Volkswagen.

4. 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

Price: $42,495

EPA Range: 275 miles

Launched in 2021, Volkswagen's first electric SUV brings the heat with 275 miles of range in the Pro trim. In testing , we found the ID.4 to be familiar and accessible, making it a great option for buyers on the fence about going electric.

5. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE

Price: $44,000

EPA Range: 303 miles

Launched as a 2022 model, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has quickly become one of the best-selling electric models alongside Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's no wonder given the Ioniq 5's ultra-fast charging ability, quirky looks, and healthy range.

6. 2022 Tesla Model 3

Price: $46,990

EPA Range: 272 miles

Tesla has been by far the biggest purveyor of electric cars for years and it largely has the ultra-popular Model 3 to thank for that. Shell out some extra cash for the Model 3 Long Range — which is currently sold out until 2023 — and you'll get around 350 miles of driving range.

7. 2022 Kia EV6

Price: $47,500

EPA Range: 310 miles

The EV6 shares a lot with the Ioniq 5 from its sister brand, including the ability to travel a solid 300 miles between fill-ups. If you're choosing between the two models , consider that the Kia is more exciting to drive , while the Hyundai has more minimalist interior.

8. 2023 Polestar 2

Price: $48,400

EPA Range: 270 miles

You probably haven't heard of Polestar, and it's amazing the brand has kept such a low profile despite selling such an excellent EV. The Polestar 2 brings chiseled styling, a minimalist interior, and a crisp touchscreen running a Google operating system.

Honorable Mention: 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Price: $27,200

EPA Range: 247 miles

Chevrolet's new-for-2022 small SUV just barely misses the official cut for this list with 247 miles of range. But EPA estimates aren't exact, so it's fully possible Bolt EUV owners will experience more than 250 miles of range in certain situations.

Honorable Mention: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select

Price: $46,895

EPA Range: 247 miles

This is another model that's so close to a 250-mile rating that we had to include it anyway. Ford's hot EV is sold out for 2022, but it's taking orders for 2023 models. You can get one with more than 300 miles of range if you choose the pricier California Route 1 trim.