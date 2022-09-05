The Americans Abroad Five: Yunus Musah is a star

Over the past couple years, the debate over the best and/or most important U.S. men’s national team player would typically center around Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams or Weston McKennie.

By the end of the World Cup, there may be a new answer — and there may not be any more need for a debate.

That’s how good Yunus Musah can be, and already is at age 19.

The Valencia midfielder put in a man-of-the-match display in a 5-1 win over Getafe on Sunday, the latest demonstration of his prodigious talent.

There were also several big moves for some high-profile Americans in Europe, and a couple injury concerns to boot in an eventful week.

Let’s get to the Five.

Yunus Musah is a star

With his national team coach in attendance, Yunus Musah had perhaps the best game of his club career on Sunday. Musah dominated for Valencia against Getafe and produced two fantastic assists as Los Che won 5-1. This summer, Gregg Berhalter said of Musah:

“Yunus is a guy that just blows me away, at his age, what he can do – crazy level of talent. We need to work with Yunus on his final product, the final pass, the finishing because he has a huge ceiling.”

The moves that happened — and didn't

The transfer deadline was pretty fruitful for three Americans that badly needed moves. John Brooks found himself a Champions League team that plays a high line in Benfica. Will this be his lifeline for a World Cup spot? Doubtful! Ricardo Pepi got out of Augsburg and moved to Groningen, where he'll find goals and minutes easier to come by. But it's not a great sign for his future at the Bundesliga club. And Sergiño Dest has joined AC Milan on loan from Barcelona, where it looked like he may not play a minute under Xavi. The USMNT right back knew he needed to get out of Camp Nou. Of course, the biggest rumored move of them all, Christian Pulisic to, well, anywhere, did not materialize. Speaking of whom...

Pulisic freed, to mixed results

It was a weird week for Christian Pulisic. The USMNT star started from the bench for a fifth straight game on Tuesday, only to come on as a second-half sub at wingback. The #FreePulisic movement had never been quite so robust. And then ... he was freed. The results were decidedly mixed. Pulisic didn't have a bad game against West Ham in his first start of the season, but he also failed to have a major impact as he was taken off with 30 minutes to play. Thomas Tuchel has least now shown a willingness to start the American this season, and do so at his favored winger position. Where the Chelsea boss goes from here is anyone's guess.

Sargent stays red hot

Josh Sargent's red-hot run of form has transformed his World Cup chances — and Norwich City's season. The 22-year-old looks a near-lock for the USMNT September roster after scoring five goals in five games, with his latest coming in Norwich's 3-0 win over Coventry on Saturday. The Canaries have won all five of those matches, moving up to second place in the Championship after a draw and two defeats in their first three games.

Jedi and Pefok suffer injuries

Two players having strong campaigns suffered injuries this week, though at least one doesn't appear serious. Jordan Pefok missed out on Union Berlin's draw against Bayern Munich, but Union head coach Urs Fischer expects him back soon. "It's a muscular thing. He tried again this morning, but it just didn't work," Fischer told a press conference after the game. "It's up to the medical department to try everything to get him fit for Thursday. If that doesn't work, then next Sunday. I think every day can help." Antonee Robinson , meanwhile, turned his ankle in the first half of Fulham's defeat to Tottenham and had to be replaced. The injury didn't appear at first glance to be serious, but he'll face a nervous wait for more information.

Free kicks

Folarin Balogun scored again for Reims. The Arsenal loanee now has five goals in six games. Weston McKennie passed up an obvious chance to shoot in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. Max Allegri was not pleased. Sam Vines has started all seven of Royal Antwerp's league games, all of which have been wins. The left back also scored midweek. Jozy Altidore scored again off the bench for Puebla.

