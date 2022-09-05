ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

Cotton Ball and Mia

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCNsk_0hinRsCu00
La Porte Police Department

Cotton Ball and Mia:

Mia, a young La Porte resident, decided to sell lemonade to raise money to purchase a puppy.

La Porte PD became aware of the effort and support the young entrepreneur.

We received the following from Mia’s father:

“I want to thank the La Porte Police Department for showing up at my daughter’s Lemonade stand on Saturday 8-27-22... And I personally would like to thank the officer that sent out the email to get the word out... thank yall again and the La Porte community for coming out to support Mia and she did raise enough money to get her puppy name[d] Cotton Ball.” Louis Damian

*****

Compassionate Policing: (Officer Jeff Kominek)

Officer Jeff Kominek is to be commended for the level of compassion he showed while backing up a fellow officer on a trespass call.

We received a call from Candlewood Suites in reference to a subject trespassing.

The subject had all of his belongings packed in the lobby and refused to leave.

Upon PD’s arrival, it was determined that the male subject was homeless and simply had nowhere else to go after he checked out earlier that day.

The responding officer made calls to a few shelters, but no one was available to help.

At that point, the officers were at a standstill and did not know what else to do to assist the subject and the hotel.

Officer Kominek stepped up and paid out of pocket for the subject to stay for one more day until his check the next day, giving the homeless man resources to find appropriate shelter.

Officer Kominek clearly went above and beyond the call of duty.



Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Save the date La Marque Bayou Fest - OCTOBER 15, 2022

Bayou Fest is brought to you by the City of La Marque and Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT. Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament! The first 200 children 12 years old and younger to register will receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Participants must provide a rod and rod and reel, but Boyd’s One Stop will provide the bait. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Kids can fish from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with parent or guardian supervision. For ten categories of fish, kids can win a new rod and reel plus a new tackle box provided by La Marque Lions Club. Alex’s A/C provides goody bags stuffed with goodies from several Texas City – La Marque Chamber members.
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove

PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
PECAN GROVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Porte, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure

A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AMBER ALERT ISSUES FOR GREENSPOINT AREA TODDLER

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 6-month-old Noah Gray. He was last seen on Thursday, September 08, 2022, at approximately 4:55 AM, at the Mobile Gas station located at 22500 block of Imperial Valley, Houston, TX 77073. He was last seen wearing white socks and a blue and red onesie. The stolen vehicle the child was last seen in has been recovered, but the child has not been located. Two suspects were observed stealing the vehicle. One Suspect is a black male, wearing dark grey sweatpants and a camo hoodie.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
TexasHighways

The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition

Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston

Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy