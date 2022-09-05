La Porte Police Department

Cotton Ball and Mia:

Mia, a young La Porte resident, decided to sell lemonade to raise money to purchase a puppy.

La Porte PD became aware of the effort and support the young entrepreneur.

We received the following from Mia’s father:

“I want to thank the La Porte Police Department for showing up at my daughter’s Lemonade stand on Saturday 8-27-22... And I personally would like to thank the officer that sent out the email to get the word out... thank yall again and the La Porte community for coming out to support Mia and she did raise enough money to get her puppy name[d] Cotton Ball.” Louis Damian

*****

Compassionate Policing: (Officer Jeff Kominek)

Officer Jeff Kominek is to be commended for the level of compassion he showed while backing up a fellow officer on a trespass call.

We received a call from Candlewood Suites in reference to a subject trespassing.

The subject had all of his belongings packed in the lobby and refused to leave.

Upon PD’s arrival, it was determined that the male subject was homeless and simply had nowhere else to go after he checked out earlier that day.

The responding officer made calls to a few shelters, but no one was available to help.

At that point, the officers were at a standstill and did not know what else to do to assist the subject and the hotel.

Officer Kominek stepped up and paid out of pocket for the subject to stay for one more day until his check the next day, giving the homeless man resources to find appropriate shelter.

