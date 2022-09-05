Read full article on original website
News 12
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
VIDEO: Man, 34, stabbed in random attack on Manhattan street
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a random attack on a Manhattan street early Wednesday and police are searching for the person they say is responsible.
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
News 12
POLICE: 2 suspects wanted for multiple smash-and grabs; 1 person in custody
Police are on the hunt for suspects after a series of attempted smash-and-grab robberies. One person of interest is in custody after police say they tried to take off, but crashed their car on Staunton Street in Yonkers. Officials say the search continues for two other suspects who were in...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
News 12
Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park
The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
Brooklyn DA overturns 378 convictions due to 13 NYPD officers' misconduct, false testimony
The 13 officers who provided testimonies as essential witnesses were found guilty of crimes including murder, planting drugs, taking sex bribes and lying under oath.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
News 12
Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven
Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
fox5ny.com
Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint, Punched Inside NYC Subway Station
NEW YORK, NY – A man was robbed at knifepoint and attacked inside a New...
News 12
"Warrant Wednesday" shines social media spotlight on wanted suspects in town of Newburgh
Town of Newburgh police are taking to social media to find crime suspects. Authorities are putting up dozens of wanted posters on their Facebook page in a campaign they call "Warrant Wednesday." Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call them at (845) 564-1100. They say...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing corrections officer hospitalized after drug-fuel attack by inmate
A correctional officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility was hospitalized after being attacked by a drug-fueled inmate, according to the New York Correctional Officers and PBA. Authorities say the suspect was high on synthetic marijuana when he attacked the officer on Monday. News 12 is told that the inmate was...
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
