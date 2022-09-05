ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
BRONX, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park

The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven

Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
MATAWAN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight

NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

