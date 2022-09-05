New York Giants Add Veteran Cornerback Fabian Moreau to Practice Squad

The Giants continue to tweak their practice squad ahead of their Week 1 regular-season opener at Tennessee.

The New York Giants practice squad shuffling continued Monday as the team signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to the practice squad and released defensive back Harrison Hand and running back Sandro Platzgummer from the practice squad.

Moreau, 28, was originally a third-round pick by Washington in 2017. He appeared in all 16 games in each of his seasons for Washington except for 2019, when he only appeared in 12 games.

The 6-foot and 204-pound Moreau spent last season with the Falcons, where he started 16 games. Moreau has appeared in 76 NFL games with 34 starts and has six career interceptions, 25 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 186 total tackles, and four tackles for a loss.

Moreau has primarily been an outside cornerback in his career, but he does have sufficient experience in the slot. Of his 2,758 regular-season snaps, he's lined up outside on 1,672 snaps and in the slot on 872 snaps .

The release of Platzgummer, for whom the Giants have a roster exemption given his International Pathway Program status, is a procedural move, meaning at some point, he can be added back to the practice squad while not counting against the 16-man practice squad limit.

