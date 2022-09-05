Read full article on original website
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
Boyce M. Brewer
Boyce M. “Bo” Brewer passed away Aug. 23, 2022 in his sleep. Burial will be Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery. On Oct. 1, a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36 at 1:30 p.m. for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
International workers invited
The Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor invites international workers to join each other and church members for conversations and some treats at the church on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Please enter in the back door. Let’s all have fun talking about what you enjoyed most in the Boothbay...
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
Democrats announce return of Harvest Dinner
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is pleased to announce the return of the Harvest Dinner to its annual calendar. The popular event will be hosted Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Le Barn, a huge, restored, gambrel-roofed event facility located in the rolling farmland of Jefferson, Maine.
Memorial service for Karl Marean
A memorial service for Karl James Marean who died May 25, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, 28 High Street, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra to perform outdoors
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) performs at the Brunswick Town Mall on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon. The concert will be near the mall’s gazebo. Audience members should provide their own blankets or chairs. This free outdoor concert, sponsored by Brunswick Downtown Association as part of its Community BBQ,...
Shaw earns college degree
JoAnna Shaw of Newagen received a bachelor of science degree in geoscience and environmental studies during the 2022 Commencement Ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, held on Sunday, May 22, in Geneva, New York. Shaw, the child of Robert and Amy Shaw, graduated Cum Laude. Commencement 2022 marked the...
BRES staff changes and additions
The following is a list of staff changes and new staff member at Boothbay Region Elementary School. Sandy Wheeler moved from middle school science and math to MTSS (multi tiered system of supports) Coordinator/ Interventionist for grades 5-8. Kristin Harmon moved from middle school social studies to middle school special...
LincolnHealth announces drive-up flu vaccine clinic schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
‘Abstract’ and Ann Slocum solo show openings
The all “Abstract” show is open at River Arts in Damariscotta and will run until Oct. 15. Juror, Celeste Henriquez, selected 82 works from 146 submissions of sculpture, painting, photography, print making and assemblage. A full range of styles exhibited from expressionistic to minimalism, this show represents artists in a dazzling and surprising body of work from all over the state of Maine.
BRHS, WHS cross country
The Boothbay Region and Wiscasset high schools’ cross country team had its debut race in Brunswick Sept. 2. The girls and boys teams were shorthanded, but Coach Nick Scott described the meet as a fantastic outing for the start to a promising season. The teams faced Brunswick, Morse, Camden Hills Regional and Medomak Valley Regional high schools.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
Wiscasset welcomes Laser Skin Bar by Betsy
In addition to working in the beauty industry as a cosmetologist/salon owner for over 30 years, Betsy Varian, owner of Laser Skin Bar by Betsy, is now certified and trained in laser technology providing fast, safe, and effective treatment on skin and hair. All treatments will be administered with an EVO Light laser. This laser uses adjustable wavelength options and intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy addressing areas of unwanted hyperpigmentation.
Army Corps of Engineers warns Fort Baldwin’s neighbors
Southport and Damariscove Island are among Fort Baldwin’s neighbors being warned about the possible existence of decades-old unactivated munitions in the Kennebec River. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer shared information from an Army Corps of Engineers warning to the fort’s surrounding communities. Fort Baldwin is in Phippsburg. On Sept....
Let there be (the) light
What do you think of the fairly new traffic lights at Woolwich’s Nequasset Road-Route 1 intersection? As a motorist, I have been liking the much easier entry onto or across Route 1. And the lights do not stay red long enough for Route 1 commuters to be significantly held up. If so little time makes someone late, hopefully the lights will always be green for them; or better yet, and more reliably, leave earlier, since the nearby construction work can add to travel time also.
Boothbay football begins season with ‘Gr-Eight’ start
It was a seemingly perfect start for the Boothbay football team opening night, Sept. 2, versus Sacopee Valley of Hiram. The Seahawks scored four first quarter touchdowns, three on offense, in establishing a 26-0 lead. Boothbay continued its dominance in the final three quarters in winning, 54-16, at Sherman Field.
