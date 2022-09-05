Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in home; Man arrested
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department. On January 28 just before 6 a.m., Storm Lake police...
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
KELOLAND TV
High fire danger today; Much cooler weather tomorrow
One more hot day is ahead for KELOLAND as a cold front begins to move into the region today. Red Flag Warnings have been posted for a large areas of KELOLAND due to the high fire danger. The heat from the past few days is contributing to the drying trend....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
KELOLAND TV
Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News obtains Governor’s state plane travels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night KELOLAND News told you how Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Now we are taking a look at flight records for the governor and her predecessor. KELOLAND News submitted a public records request one week ago Wednesday...
KELOLAND TV
State Fair sees great crowds, wraps up Monday in Huron
HURON, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota State Fair wrapped up Monday in Huron and organizers and people who attended say it all went smoothly. Whether there for rides, concerts, food or agriculture-related activities, a lot of people made their way to Huron for the fair. “People have come...
KELOLAND TV
SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The DNA of a now-arrested public official was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing and the man was “very upset” about upcoming stories the reporter was pursuing, police said Thursday. County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a...
Comments / 0