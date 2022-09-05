ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in home; Man arrested

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department. On January 28 just before 6 a.m., Storm Lake police...
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
TRAVEL
KELOLAND TV

High fire danger today; Much cooler weather tomorrow

One more hot day is ahead for KELOLAND as a cold front begins to move into the region today. Red Flag Warnings have been posted for a large areas of KELOLAND due to the high fire danger. The heat from the past few days is contributing to the drying trend....
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KELOLAND TV

Help in fight to end hunger during Hunger Action Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide hunger-relief organization hopes you will help join the fight to end hunger in South Dakota. September is Hunger Action Month. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. Carrie Aaron has been volunteering with Feeding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
POLITICS
Person
Brian Kemp
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News obtains Governor’s state plane travels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night KELOLAND News told you how Governor Kristi Noem is defending her use of the state airplane. Now we are taking a look at flight records for the governor and her predecessor. KELOLAND News submitted a public records request one week ago Wednesday...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

State Fair sees great crowds, wraps up Monday in Huron

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota State Fair wrapped up Monday in Huron and organizers and people who attended say it all went smoothly. Whether there for rides, concerts, food or agriculture-related activities, a lot of people made their way to Huron for the fair. “People have come...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD agrees to change Native voter-registration practices

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s secretary of state and several members of Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet have agreed to be more diligent in protecting voting rights of Native Americans. They have reached settlement with several tribal governments and other groups in Rosebud Sioux Tribe et al...
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Northwest Georgia#Bottled Water#Flash Flood#Rainwater Funeral Home
KELOLAND TV

Police: Official’s DNA found at slain reporter’s crime scene

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The DNA of a now-arrested public official was found at the site of a Las Vegas investigative reporter’s fatal stabbing and the man was “very upset” about upcoming stories the reporter was pursuing, police said Thursday. County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

