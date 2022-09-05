Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Latino Film Festival returns to in-person showings
The 18th Gainesville Latino Film Festival returns to in-person attendance on Sept. 8 for the first time in two years due to the COVID pandemic. Latina Women’s League hosts the event that will run through Sept. 18. The festival consists of film screenings, speakers, music, and dance performances at...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
WCJB
101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
WCJB
UF Researchers: Dead dolphin in Dixie County had ‘Bird Flu’
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College of Veterinary Medicine researchers confirmed a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Dixie County was infected with avian influenza, also known as Bird Flu, the first American case of the virus infecting a dolphin. In March, the male dolphin’s body was recovered at Horseshoe...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
Florida Couple Jailed After Starving Two Horses, One Emaciated Mare Euthanized
A Florida man and woman have been arrested after a concerned anonymous caller told investigators about the abuse of the couple’s horses. According to deputies, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call for service in reference to two horses
mainstreetdailynews.com
Quiet hurricane season pushes gas prices lower
Gas prices dipped after a slight increase last week in both Florida and nationally. According to Monday’s AAA weekly report, Florida’s average price per gallon dropped to $3.51, down from $3.60 last week. The Sunshine State has the 15th least expensive average price in the nation. Two weeks ago, Florida led the nation with a 12-cent drop to $3.52 per gallon.
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus
Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
Shooting at Palatka supper club leaves 2 dead, 2 in critical condition, 5th person beaten
PALATKA, Fla. — Two people are dead and two more are hurt after police say an argument during a gathering in Palatka turned into a shooting. Investigators say a fifth person was beaten, then several cars took off from the scene. Putnam County Fire Rescue took on help from...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
WCJB
Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
‘We got to unite’: Friends identify local artist as Palatka shooting victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE 1:34 p.m.- The Palatka Police Department have officially identified 26-year-old Luther Ward and 32-year-old Dontae Diaz, who goes by Antepyle Sanchez, as the victims that passed away as a result of Saturday’s shooting. The police department also said that the other victims are recovering and have been discharged from the hospital.
Independent Florida Alligator
Allegations of voter fraud, suppression linger following Alachua County’s primary election
With voter fraud claims from top state officials and the bottom of Facebook comment sections, post-primary questions linger in the aftermath of the Aug. 23 election despite the confirmation of all race results. Allegations of felon voter fraud, a lack of Republican ballots at select precincts and late-night result deliveries...
