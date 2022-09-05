ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Latino Film Festival returns to in-person showings

The 18th Gainesville Latino Film Festival returns to in-person attendance on Sept. 8 for the first time in two years due to the COVID pandemic. Latina Women’s League hosts the event that will run through Sept. 18. The festival consists of film screenings, speakers, music, and dance performances at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone. Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday. This marks the third centenarian birthday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
WCJB

UF Researchers: Dead dolphin in Dixie County had ‘Bird Flu’

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - UF College of Veterinary Medicine researchers confirmed a bottlenose dolphin found dead in Dixie County was infected with avian influenza, also known as Bird Flu, the first American case of the virus infecting a dolphin. In March, the male dolphin’s body was recovered at Horseshoe...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Person
Celine Dion
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Quiet hurricane season pushes gas prices lower

Gas prices dipped after a slight increase last week in both Florida and nationally. According to Monday’s AAA weekly report, Florida’s average price per gallon dropped to $3.51, down from $3.60 last week. The Sunshine State has the 15th least expensive average price in the nation. Two weeks ago, Florida led the nation with a 12-cent drop to $3.52 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Santa Fe College#Performing#Mexican#The University Of Houston#The Sf Box Office
Independent Florida Alligator

UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
MICANOPY, FL

