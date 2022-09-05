Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’
Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Grazia
Meghan Markle Just Wore A Power Halter – And & Other Stories Has A Similar Style For £45
After last night's tonal triumph, Meghan Markle went back to basics for today's outing in Düsseldorf. Arriving on the red carpet for an event marking one year until the Invictus Games 2023, Markle chose a spectrum of neutrals after yesterday's top-to-toe tomato look. But it wasn't the sumptuous colour palette so much as the top - a knitted halter style from Anine Bing; one of her favourite contemporary labels - that caught our attention.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grazia
An Explosive MAFS Affair Is Set To Cause ‘Absolute Chaos’ On New Series
Married At First Sight dating expert Mel Schilling promised the 2022 series would be ‘like the last one on steroids’ – and we’re starting to suspect she wasn’t joking. Just over a week in and one contestant is already giving Nikita Jasmin a run for...
Grazia
Married At First Sight: Is It A Red Flag If Your Partner Has A Podcast?
There are many things that send a shiver down my spine when it comes to dating. But a man uttering the words, 'I have a podcast' are up there for me. On last night's Married At First Sight UK we were introduced to Kwame and Kasia. These two strangers walked down the aisle and met for the first time at the altar. At first glance they were both a bit hesitant about each other but I believe they are both willing to try and make it work.
Grazia
‘It Hasn’t Been A Wonderful, Exciting Time’: Martha From MAFS Australia Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Difficult Pregnancy
If you were anything like us, then you might have spent most of lockdown (three?) becoming obsessed with the group of Australians on Married At First Sight Aus season six. noopener noreferrer}. With wine-swilling, cheating and some true love, it was the tonic most of us needed to get us through that horrendous period of time.
Grazia
Boris Name-Checked Both His Pets But Not Carrie In His Final PM Speech
So, the day has finally come. After controversy, after controversy, after controversy, Boris Johnson delivered his final ever speech as Prime Minister at Downing Street this morning before heading to Balmoral to hand in his official resignation to the Queen. ‘Thank you to everyone behind me in this building for...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grazia
Meghan Markle Is Tired Of The Narrative Prince Harry ‘Chose’ Her
It’s safe to say that Meghan Markle is really traversing the full gamut of womanhood in her new podcast, Archetypes. So far, she’s spoken to GOAT tennis player Serena Williams about misconceptions around ambition in women, and to global pop superstar Mariah Carey about the nuances of being a ‘diva’.
19 Movie And TV Lines That People Still Think About Because Of How Much It Affected Them Emotionally
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
Grazia
Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?
If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman. Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.
Grazia
People Are Calling Out Boohoo’s ‘Sustainability Ambassador’ Kourtney Kardashian
Hell hath no fury like the internet getting its daily whiff of hypocrisy. Sure enough, the appointment of Kourtney Kardashian, she of America’s foremost influencer dynasty, to UK fast-fashion giant Boohoo’s post of ‘sustainability ambassador’ has created uproar. ‘When boohoo first approached me with this idea...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrity tributes to the Queen led by Daniel Craig after monarch dies, aged 96
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes from authors, actors, athletes, and more have begun pouring in.On Thursday (8 September), the world was shaken by the announcement of the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who has died at the age of 96.Responding to the news, celebrities have taken to social media to share thoughtful tributes. You can keep updated on news surrounding The Queen’s death here.The tributes were led by Daniel Craig, who memorably performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the...
Do standing ovation times actually reflect how good a movie is?
Don’t Worry Darling standing ovation time. Which films have the longest standing ovation times? The 79th Venice International Film Festival standing ovation lengths.
Comments / 0