The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
Grazia

Meghan Markle Just Wore A Power Halter – And & Other Stories Has A Similar Style For £45

After last night's tonal triumph, Meghan Markle went back to basics for today's outing in Düsseldorf. Arriving on the red carpet for an event marking one year until the Invictus Games 2023, Markle chose a spectrum of neutrals after yesterday's top-to-toe tomato look. But it wasn't the sumptuous colour palette so much as the top - a knitted halter style from Anine Bing; one of her favourite contemporary labels - that caught our attention.
Grazia

Married At First Sight: Is It A Red Flag If Your Partner Has A Podcast?

There are many things that send a shiver down my spine when it comes to dating. But a man uttering the words, 'I have a podcast' are up there for me. On last night's Married At First Sight UK we were introduced to Kwame and Kasia. These two strangers walked down the aisle and met for the first time at the altar. At first glance they were both a bit hesitant about each other but I believe they are both willing to try and make it work.
Grazia

Boris Name-Checked Both His Pets But Not Carrie In His Final PM Speech

So, the day has finally come. After controversy, after controversy, after controversy, Boris Johnson delivered his final ever speech as Prime Minister at Downing Street this morning before heading to Balmoral to hand in his official resignation to the Queen. ‘Thank you to everyone behind me in this building for...
Grazia

Meghan Markle Is Tired Of The Narrative Prince Harry ‘Chose’ Her

It’s safe to say that Meghan Markle is really traversing the full gamut of womanhood in her new podcast, Archetypes. So far, she’s spoken to GOAT tennis player Serena Williams about misconceptions around ambition in women, and to global pop superstar Mariah Carey about the nuances of being a ‘diva’.
Grazia

Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?

If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman. Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.
The Independent

Celebrity tributes to the Queen led by Daniel Craig after monarch dies, aged 96

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes from authors, actors, athletes, and more have begun pouring in.On Thursday (8 September), the world was shaken by the announcement of the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who has died at the age of 96.Responding to the news, celebrities have taken to social media to share thoughtful tributes. You can keep updated on news surrounding The Queen’s death here.The tributes were led by Daniel Craig, who memorably performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the...
