Lakewood, OH

Cleveland.com

Pat Ritchie Invitational highlights weekend meets: Cross country preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are lots of meets to preview this week, so let’s get right to it. Where: Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls. When: Saturday. 8:30 a.m.: Middle school girls varsity; 8:55: Middle school boys varsity; 9:20: Middle school girls junior varsity; 9:45: Middle school boys junior varsity; 10:10: High school girls Division II/III; 10:40: High school boys Division II/III; 11:10: High school girls junior varsity; 11:40: High school boys junior varsity; 12:10: High school girls open; 12:45: High school boys open; 1:20: High school girls Division I; 1:50: High school boys Division I.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

A superior sandwich in Cleveland?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three locations and growing. The Cleveland Sandwich Co. has three locations in Cleveland, and they are adding two more. Chef Kevin O’Connell stopped by New Day to talk about what his restaurants have to offer. He said his first spot opened about a year ago...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

