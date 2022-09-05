Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Lakewood’s Harding Middle School receives Stop the Hate School of the Year award
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Harding Middle School Principal Joe Niemantsverdriet was admittedly surprised to learn last month that the Detroit Avenue building had earned a Stop the Hate School of the Year award from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We didn’t even know they gave this out,” Niemantsverdriet said. “What...
Honoring and remembering our past: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Patriot Day is Sept. 11, a time for remembrance of the terrorist attacks on our nation. The larger 9/11 Memorial of Ground Zero remains open, while the smaller Tribute Museum has closed due to low attendance. It offered personal testimonials about the heroes and those who were lost.
After a successful summer, Parma Heights plans Greenbrier Commons pool complex maintenance
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after COVID-19 forced reduced schedules and programming at the Greenbrier Commons pool complex, Director of Recreation Stacey Allen reports that the popular Parma Heights aquatic center enjoyed a strong summer. “Everything actually went great for us this year,” Allen said. “We had a fantastic...
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
Pat Ritchie Invitational highlights weekend meets: Cross country preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are lots of meets to preview this week, so let’s get right to it. Where: Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls. When: Saturday. 8:30 a.m.: Middle school girls varsity; 8:55: Middle school boys varsity; 9:20: Middle school girls junior varsity; 9:45: Middle school boys junior varsity; 10:10: High school girls Division II/III; 10:40: High school boys Division II/III; 11:10: High school girls junior varsity; 11:40: High school boys junior varsity; 12:10: High school girls open; 12:45: High school boys open; 1:20: High school girls Division I; 1:50: High school boys Division I.
Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends celebrates its 25th season in 2022 with extra hours, new haunted attractions
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Twenty-five years ago this month, Cedar Point debuted HalloWeekends, a modest, fall-themed festival spread across three weekends that featured two haunted houses, a spooky train ride and live entertainment. Fast forward to 2022, and the event has morphed into a months-long, all-out spookfest, with 11 haunted...
Pulpo Beer Co. Opens Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake This Week
The taproom is the latest brand extension from the family who brought us Barroco and Hola Tacos
IN THIS ARTICLE
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
A superior sandwich in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three locations and growing. The Cleveland Sandwich Co. has three locations in Cleveland, and they are adding two more. Chef Kevin O’Connell stopped by New Day to talk about what his restaurants have to offer. He said his first spot opened about a year ago...
Seven Hills completes Cricket Park’s $52,000 upgrade with new playground equipment: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Upgrades and renovations are currently under way at three Seven Hills parks. The phase 1A effort includes a new bathroom and pavilion at John Glenn Park, a new restroom and storage facility at Summitview Park/City Hall and new bathrooms at Calvin Park. The latter required the demolition of an old bathroom facility.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland officials want Sidaway Bridge designated as historic landmark
With city officials seeking landmark status for the 92-year-old Sidaway Bridge, it could soon be restored to its former glory and once again bring people together.
Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open at Eastwood Mall
A grand opening is set for next week for a new restaurant on the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Benefit for paralyzed Cleveland police officer scheduled for Sept. 24 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Blue Line Unlimited and the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team are holding a benefit for injured police officer Jonathan Rodriguez. The Sportsman’s Raffle and Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at UAW Hall in Parma. “Two years ago, Cleveland SWAT division was responding...
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Taste of the Browns auction, with sports and other items, is open
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Taste of the Browns is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, but the online auction is open now. The event, which is 6 to 9 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, features a ton of food, chefs, as well as former and current Browns, live music, raffle and auction.
Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory among top destinations for 2022 by Haunted Attraction Association
AKRON, Ohio – Akron’s Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory has been named a Top Haunted Attraction for 2022 by the Haunted Attraction Association, the official group in the haunt industry. The Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory were one of 49 attractions throughout the U.S. to receive the designation. To be...
High school football 2022 Week 4 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The conference schedule kicks off in a big way for many area teams this week. No. 5 Avon will make a short trip to No. 9 Avon Lake in Friday Southwestern Conference action, while No. 23 Elyria hosts Berea-Midpark. No. 15 Riverside will host No. 3 Chardon...
12 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.2 million or more in August; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twelve Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.2 million in August, including two which sold for at least $2 million. The highest sales price in the county last month of $2.72 million for a home in Bay Village. Cities with multiple home sales of at...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0