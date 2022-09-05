ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
JACKSON, MS
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
Jackson, MS
Restaurants
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WDAM-TV

Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four-person team of drinking water engineers from Louisiana heads to Jackson, Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A four-person drinking water engineering team from Louisiana’s health department heads to Jackson, Mississippi to help with daily operations, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). “Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Duke Ellington
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Troubled Water#Bottled Water#Water Contamination#Water Service#Tap Water#Food Drink#Black University#Bistro Blues#Democrats#Republican
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says

The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
JACKSON, MS
americancraftbeer.com

Anheuser-Busch Provides Emergency Drinking Water To Jackson Mississippi

Last week floods overpowered Jackson, Mississippi’s aging infrastructure, leaving the city with no running water, and the nation’s #1 brewer stepped up bigtime. At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch delivered truckloads – more than 200,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to support local communities impacted by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAPT

New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy