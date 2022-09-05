Read full article on original website
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
WLBT
JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
WAPT
All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant
JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
AOL Corp
White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap
OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
WDAM-TV
Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Four-person team of drinking water engineers from Louisiana heads to Jackson, Miss.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A four-person drinking water engineering team from Louisiana’s health department heads to Jackson, Mississippi to help with daily operations, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). “Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own […]
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice
State and city officials continue to point the finger at each other as residents in Jackson still struggle to get access to clean water. The post Mississippi Gov. And Jackson Mayor Bicker Over Water Crisis, City Still Under Boil Water Notice appeared first on NewsOne.
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says
The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
americancraftbeer.com
Anheuser-Busch Provides Emergency Drinking Water To Jackson Mississippi
Last week floods overpowered Jackson, Mississippi’s aging infrastructure, leaving the city with no running water, and the nation’s #1 brewer stepped up bigtime. At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch delivered truckloads – more than 200,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to support local communities impacted by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
WAPT
Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
One Green Planet
Climate Induced Water Crisis in Jackson Leaves Residents Without Reliable Drinking Water
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, continues to get worse, and to top it all, the city has run out of bottled water to give residents. The city does not have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets, or even give to residents in need. Source: 11Alive/YouTube. Jackson’s main water...
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
