Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, point totals
The Falcons open the 2022 season in Atlanta, hosting the New Orleans Saints. The showdown of division rivals will square off on Sunday, Sept. 11, with former No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota leading their respective teams. The Saints’ offense has plenty of question marks in a world without Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but their defense is as formidable as any in the league. On the other hand, the Falcons are entering a new era themselves without Matt Ryan. There are a few potentially interesting figures to win some money, so let’s check them out.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday
Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will officially begin. And with that, the fantasy football season begins. So, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 1....
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year
The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall. Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them. "I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said...
4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an impressive 2021 season in which they went 13-4 and won the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, it’s time to make our bold Packers predictions as part of our annual series. Green Bay did not achieve their postseason goals as the […] The post 4 bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Saints coach Sean Payton's pick to win NFC South? Of course, it's not Tom Brady's team.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton, now an analyst for Fox Sports' NFL pregame show, is sticking by his old team for the NFC South.
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0