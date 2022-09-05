The Falcons open the 2022 season in Atlanta, hosting the New Orleans Saints. The showdown of division rivals will square off on Sunday, Sept. 11, with former No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota leading their respective teams. The Saints’ offense has plenty of question marks in a world without Sean Payton and Drew Brees, but their defense is as formidable as any in the league. On the other hand, the Falcons are entering a new era themselves without Matt Ryan. There are a few potentially interesting figures to win some money, so let’s check them out.

