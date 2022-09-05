Read full article on original website
A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 31, an officer assigned to Solon High School was told by a witness of a possible domestic violence matter in which a woman had struck a small child in the head, causing the child to fall to the ground. Police could not immediately find the mother,...
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
On Aug. 16, police were dispatched to a Maplewood Road address regarding threats. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 16-year-old boy died Thursday, two days after he was shot on the city’s West Side, police said. Andre D. Wells, of Cleveland was shot about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened on Stickney Avenue, near West 54th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Wells on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.
Officers came across a vehicle stopped at the Richmond Road intersection around 4:15 a.m. Aug. 31 and found the driver and passenger both asleep. They confirmed that the 18-year-old driver was not impaired, but found that the 15-year-old passenger had an active warrant out of Cleveland for murder. Cleveland police...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Grand theft: Rubyvale Road. At 6:25 a.m. Aug. 31, a man, 36, reported that his work vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $50,000, was stolen, with keys, from his driveway in the 2400 block of Rubyvale Road. Grand theft: Rubyvale Road. At 8:20 a.m....
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officials on Wednesday released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who attacked a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Maalik Roquemore, 32, of Cleveland was shot about 12:30 a.m. Monday after he attacked an officer in the 4500 block of West 174th Street, near Riverside Park, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that sped off after hitting a pedestrian last weekend, leaving the victim with a fractured skull. The 28-year-old male pedestrian was hit at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on West Ninth Street near Frankfurt Avenue, police say. The victim was not on a sidewalk but was on the street when he was hit, according to police.
AKRON, Ohio — A convenience store cashier reportedly being threatened by a customer in an argument over incorrect change fired a handgun, critically wounding another person who wasn’t involved in the dispute, police say. The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a store on the 800...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
The Stark Co. Prosecutor's Office held a news conference to release the grand jury's decision not to indict a Canton officer for the fatal shooting of a man firing his gun in the air.
During an Aug. 15 traffic stop of a 1997 Ford truck for moving violations, police said the driver started to walk away from the scene. After initially refusing the officer’s commands, the Cleveland man was physically taken into custody. While searching the vehicle, officers located a concealed handgun, ammunition...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Friday in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, according to police. Corey Lee Davis, 19, was fatally shot about 7:50 p.m. near an apartment complex on East 71st Street and Central Avenue. Officers found Davis lying in the street with gun shot wounds to his face and body, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a slaying that took place in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Tuesday. Carly Capek, 38, was found dead in a bedroom with multiple severe head and body injuries around 12:45 p.m. The incident took place at her home on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
A customer at Walmart pulled a knife on an employee Sept. 5 and threatened her life. Responding officers located the customer, but she refused to cooperate. The Cleveland woman, 34, was subsequently charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Theft of vehicle: Emerson Road. A resident reported Sept. 2...
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors said an Ohio grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Canton police officer who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun into the air minutes into the new year. Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office had...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and another one was injured in a shooting Monday in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. Police were called at 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired near East 71st Street and Hough Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two 24-year-old men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One of the men suffered from multiple wounds, while the other man was shot in the leg and back, police said.
