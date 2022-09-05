ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter

A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
BEREA, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

16-year-old boy dies two days after being shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 16-year-old boy died Thursday, two days after he was shot on the city’s West Side, police said. Andre D. Wells, of Cleveland was shot about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened on Stickney Avenue, near West 54th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Wells on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland releases details of man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Officials on Wednesday released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a man who attacked a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Maalik Roquemore, 32, of Cleveland was shot about 12:30 a.m. Monday after he attacked an officer in the 4500 block of West 174th Street, near Riverside Park, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police seek help in finding hit-skip suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that sped off after hitting a pedestrian last weekend, leaving the victim with a fractured skull. The 28-year-old male pedestrian was hit at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on West Ninth Street near Frankfurt Avenue, police say. The victim was not on a sidewalk but was on the street when he was hit, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Man who said he helped frame co-defendant of 2011 Euclid murder wavers on stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of two men who signed an affidavit that he conspired to frame a man for a 2011 murder took the stand Thursday and waffled on the admission. Crishawn Slade testified in an orange jumpsuit and shackles that he told the truth when he testified in exchange for a generous plea deal at Taunee Smith’s trial in 2012 that Smith was the fourth person involved in a botched robbery that ended with the death of DeJohn Dammons in Euclid.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in city’s Fairfax neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Friday in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, according to police. Corey Lee Davis, 19, was fatally shot about 7:50 p.m. near an apartment complex on East 71st Street and Central Avenue. Officers found Davis lying in the street with gun shot wounds to his face and body, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man is arrested after woman is found dead inside their home in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a slaying that took place in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Tuesday. Carly Capek, 38, was found dead in a bedroom with multiple severe head and body injuries around 12:45 p.m. The incident took place at her home on West 78th Street, near Elton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutor: No grand jury indictment in police shooting

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors said an Ohio grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a Canton police officer who shot and killed a man who was firing a gun into the air minutes into the new year. Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office had...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

1 dead, another injured in shooting in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood on Labor Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and another one was injured in a shooting Monday in the city’s Hough neighborhood, police said. Police were called at 7:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired near East 71st Street and Hough Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two 24-year-old men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One of the men suffered from multiple wounds, while the other man was shot in the leg and back, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
