fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
wbrz.com
Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
lpso.net
LPSO Investigating Shooting Death in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Man accused of preying on young girls at bus stops tied to unsolved kidnapping attempt from last year
BATON ROUGE - A hooded sweatshirt helped police link one man to at least three separate attacks where he allegedly tried to grab young girls who were a waiting for a school bus, including one encounter that went unsolved for nearly a year. Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested Tuesday and...
wbrz.com
Police arrest armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted one girl and pointed a gun at another while they were waiting for the school bus on back-to-back mornings. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Hunter Talley terrorized the first victim at a school bus pick-up...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in assault of two 13-year-old girls at separate school pickup zones, police say
A man arrested Tuesday in the assaults of two 13-year-old girls late last week at pickup areas of two different schools, the authorities said, is accused of pointing a gun at both of the girls and trying to lure one to a car. Police booked Hunter Talley, 26, on two...
wbrz.com
Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week
BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
wbrz.com
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured
GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
wbrz.com
Carjacking at Slidell fast food drive-thru tied to string of recent crimes across New Orleans
SLIDELL - Police are investigating a carjacking in a fast food restaurant's drive-thru line that they believe is connected to a recent string of similar crimes across New Orleans. The Slidell Police Department said the most recent incident happened Tuesday night around 10:30 outside a fast food restaurant on Pontchartrain...
wbrz.com
Man who abducted 14-year-old girls at gunpoint gets 25-year sentence
SPRINGFIELD - A man whose kidnapping attempt was foiled when one of his teenage victims grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and forced the vehicle off-road has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Court officials announced Thursday that Albert Lavigne Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of...
wbrz.com
Several children among those hurt after car crashes into home off Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Several children were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house late Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Winbourne Avenue, just east of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said said multiple people inside the home were hurt. Sources said...
WAFB.com
Police make arrest after two attempted kidnappings in North Baton Rouge
Multiple law enforcement officers chased after a wanted man in Livingston Parish Tuesday, ending in a crash along I-12. Nearly $15 billion is the current cost of all of Louisiana’s infrastructure needs. THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS leaders say they need to hire about 400 workers to keep pace with caseload.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
wbrz.com
Police make arrest in fatal car accident from July; driver crashed into stopped car on shoulder of Interstate
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Wednesday who is allegedly responsible for a fatal car crash that happened in July. According to arrest paperwork, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph was driving a Hyundai Elantra that had a bumper zip-tied on to the front of their car. On July 13, Joseph was driving along I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when the bumper fell off and they pulled off to the shoulder to reattach the part.
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
brproud.com
Suspected MDMA powder, suspected synthetic marijuana, meth and more uncovered during vehicle search near Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently patrolling in north Baton Rouge when an older model Honda Civic was seen in a carwash. The carwash was in the 3500 block of Riley St. and the officer “had observed this same car...
