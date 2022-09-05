ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
wbrz.com

Police chase ended with fiery dirt bike crash in Baton Rouge neighborhood; one arrest made

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest more than a week after a chase through a Baton Rouge neighborhood ended in a fiery dirt bike crash that put a suspect in a hospital. The chase started around 4 p.m. in the area of North Acadian Thruway, where four people on dirt bikes fled from police. Officers recognized two of them as people they had seen riding dirt bikes on Winbourne Avenue, but had fled.
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Drive-by shooting suspect wanted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department need help in locating a woman wanted on charges of assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. Charlisiha Brown, 19, is described as being 5-foot-5, 100 pounds, and has black hair, and brown...
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
lpso.net

LPSO Investigating Shooting Death in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for gunman after Tigerland shootout last week

BATON ROUGE- Police are asking for help identifying people involved in a gun battle outside a Tigerland apartment more than a week ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The department shared pictures of a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle, as well as photos of a grey SUV.
wbrz.com

20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish after wreck; juvenile also injured

GONZALES - A 20-year-old was killed and a juvenile was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. State police said the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at LA-931 and LA-44. A juvenile driver reportedly attempted to turn left out of a privately-owned parking lot into the path of 20-year-old Ashton Anderson's motorcycle.
wbrz.com

Man who abducted 14-year-old girls at gunpoint gets 25-year sentence

SPRINGFIELD - A man whose kidnapping attempt was foiled when one of his teenage victims grabbed the steering wheel of his SUV and forced the vehicle off-road has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Court officials announced Thursday that Albert Lavigne Jr., 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of...
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for ATM thieves linked to 3 break-ins reported across Baton Rouge since Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are trying to track down a group of criminals who managed to steal two ATMs in just as many days. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies first discovered the crime spree early Tuesday morning when an employee arrived at the Fast Stop on Joor Road to find the front windows smashed and an ATM missing. Surveillance video showed the burglars backing a truck up to the store around 1:30 a.m. and securing the machine with some kind of cable.
wbrz.com

Police make arrest in fatal car accident from July; driver crashed into stopped car on shoulder of Interstate

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Wednesday who is allegedly responsible for a fatal car crash that happened in July. According to arrest paperwork, 22-year-old Kerriel Joseph was driving a Hyundai Elantra that had a bumper zip-tied on to the front of their car. On July 13, Joseph was driving along I-12 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when the bumper fell off and they pulled off to the shoulder to reattach the part.
wbrz.com

Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA

