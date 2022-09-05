Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Blackhawks Poised for Breakout Success in 2022-23
While it may seem like there’s little for Chicago Blackhawks fans to look forward to throughout the 2022-23 campaign, those willing to test their loyalty by watching the whole way through may be rewarded with what they witness. Not necessarily in terms of seeing the rebuilding roster exceed expectations as a collective, but more so with regards to some impressive individual performances along the way.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sabres, Stars, Ducks, Canadiens, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk the Edmonton Oilers might be among five or six teams interested in Jake Virtanen. Meanwhile, did the Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to ensure what happened in Calgary with the Flames didn’t happen to the Sabres?. There is an update...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Best Contracts Entering the 2022-23 Season
A far cry from the 2010s, staying under the salary cap shouldn’t be an issue for the Chicago Blackhawks over the next few years. As they begin their rebuild, they currently have a projected cap hit of just under $75 million entering 2022-23, per CapFriendly. Consequentially, the team has approximately $7.5 million worth of cap space right now. With five weeks until the regular season, it would be surprising to see these numbers drastically change, especially for a Chicago club not projected to compete.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
Though they have been overshadowed by their provincial rival Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers have had a terrific offseason. They were able to improve their goaltending situation by adding Jack Campbell as a free agent, while also being able to re-sign both Evander Kane and Brett Kulak at very cheap costs. Other additions such as Mattias Janmark and Ryan Murray will help add to their depth both up front as well as the back end.
The Hockey Writers
4 Key Dates for the Flames in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have gone through plenty of mood swings this offseason. Early on, it looked as though their beloved franchise may be headed for a rebuild after the departure of Johnny Gaudreau, followed by the news that Matthew Tkachuk was not interested in signing a long-term deal. Things were as close to rock bottom as they could have been at that point, especially given the fact that just months prior many believed their roster was one that had Stanley Cup potential.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
Ken Holland has done an excellent job drafting since he took over as the Edmonton Oilers’ general manager. He has not only hit on the first-round picks, but he has also added some great talent later in the draft. Holland has also done a great job holding onto the prospects he’s acquired and developed, so the future in Edmonton looks bright.
The Hockey Writers
5 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenceman Ryan Murray
On Friday (Sept. 2), the Edmonton Oilers agreed to a one-year, $750,000 contract with free-agent defenceman Ryan Murray, formerly of the Colorado Avalanche. The surprise signing was met with good-natured amusement by many fans, who had wanted them to draft Murray in 2012 when Edmonton held the first overall selection. Instead, the Oilers used the No. 1 pick to draft Russian forward Nail Yakupov, and Murray was then selected second by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Petrov Flying Under Radar After Successful OHL Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov had a dynamic first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old suited up in 63 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22 and amassed 40 goals and 50 assists. He finished ninth in scoring in the entire OHL, which is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason and are entering an extremely important campaign for the core’s development. The addition of Alex Debrincat and the team’s young players who continue to develop are just a couple of reasons why fans should be excited about the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Drought Continues in 2022-23
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hear 1967 a lot, and haters may not need a new chant anytime soon. Last week I wrote 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup. For every Ying, there is a Yang; for every sunrise, there is a sunset; for every Toronto fan, there is a Montreal Canadiens fan. So yes, I need to tip the scales back into balance and bring you a trio of reasons why this team will not win hockey’s holy grail during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ducks Facing a Make-or-Break 2022-23 Season
The Anaheim Ducks are well into a multi-year rebuilding effort but are beginning to show signs of competitiveness. As a result, there are a handful of players who will be feeling the pressure to find their place on the roster as the franchise turns the corner. Some will feel the weight of a contract season, while others have high-end prospects fighting for the same position. Here are three Ducks players facing a make-or-break 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers With Plenty to Prove in 2022-23
With training camp set to begin later this month, Edmonton Oilers fans are gearing up for what should be a thrilling 2022-23 season. Though they have entered training camps the past few years with very solid rosters, it feels like this is the first time they are being viewed as serious Stanley Cup contenders thanks to an impressive showing in last year’s playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers: 3 Potential Trading Partners for Nils Lundkvist
This past week, it became known that the New York Rangers are shopping defenseman Nils Lundkvist. According to reports, the young blueliner has grown frustrated with his role within the organization and is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, it is believed he is willing to skip training camp if a trade isn’t completed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Veterans With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
NHL fans have very short memories. The realities of the salary cap force them to look at players with a “what have you done for me lately” mindset. A veteran can be beloved one season and be a pariah with an albatross contract the next. A number of...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the strength of Mitch Marner’s game. While I know that many Maple Leafs’ fans have a dislike for Marner, it’s hard to dispute his overall effectiveness as a player. I’ll also look...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Jake Muzzin, Two Different Players
In previous posts, we have done player reviews of all the Toronto Maple Leafs’ forwards who will be returning from last season’s roster. We have also now reviewed two members of the Maple Leafs defense – Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie. In today’s post, we’ll do a player review of Jake Muzzin.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Bruins Made During 2022 Offseason
Although the Boston Bruins did not go on a shopping spree this offseason, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made some excellent moves that are worth addressing. Truthfully, if they each work out, it could be enough for the Bruins to keep their Stanley Cup window open for one last season. Let’s look at the best moves Sweeney made this offseason and why they should benefit the club in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Storylines to Follow Into 2022-23
There isn’t long to wait now: the Ottawa Senators will return to the ice for their preseason opener vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in less than three weeks’ time. In the aftermath of a busy summer at the Canadian Tire Centre, it will be a fascinating affair. There...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s 3 Players With the Highest Hockey IQ
The Minnesota Wild have a lot of talented players on their roster and they’re all skilled in different ways, which is why the team works so well. Each player sees the ice in contrasting ways despite them all playing the same game. Certain players are better at passing while others are better at shooting, and the same can be said for their level of hockey IQ.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 5 Best Contracts for 2022-23
Generally during an offseason, there is some change to NHL rosters, but this was not the case for the Boston Bruins this summer. A cap team, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney had very little room to make additions and subtractions, but he did make one trade with the New Jersey Devils, sending out Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha.
