BURNS, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 80 near Burns on Saturday morning. Authorities say Mark Nolte, 58, of Iowa, and Dion Hopkins, Jr., 29, of California, were killed when two semi-tractor-trailers collided, bursting into flames. One of the semi-tractor-trailers was parked on the westbound should with the cab in the travel lane when it was hit by the second truck.

BURNS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO