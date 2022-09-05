Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
News Channel Nebraska
Drought continues in Missouri River basin
PLATTSMOUTH - Drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout the month of August. Division Chief John Remus said reservoir flows in August were much lower than average. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with seven percent of that...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
News Channel Nebraska
Over 2,500 people register to win Off the Rails Sweepstakes
SIDNEY – A riding lawn mower isn’t necessarily the recommended mode of transportation on Highway 30 in the southern Nebraska Panhandle. With vans, pickups and semi-tractor-trailers zipping by, a pair of radio stations drove a premium Walker mower down the road until it ran out of gas on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer collision kills two people on I-80 in southeast Wyoming
BURNS, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 80 near Burns on Saturday morning. Authorities say Mark Nolte, 58, of Iowa, and Dion Hopkins, Jr., 29, of California, were killed when two semi-tractor-trailers collided, bursting into flames. One of the semi-tractor-trailers was parked on the westbound should with the cab in the travel lane when it was hit by the second truck.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Hundreds of pounds of marijuana found in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities said that they arrested one person for over 300 pounds of marijuana. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested 40-year-old Jimma Tot of Georgia after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco, Neb. Authorities said...
News Channel Nebraska
Utah felon found in Pawnee County, Nebraska
BEATRICE - Pawnee County Sheriffs’ Officers Saturday responded to an emergency call at Ironhorse Lake in rural Pawnee County…a call originating as a reported double fatality at the entrance of the camping area of the lake. When deputies arrived, two men were located lying in the middle of...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP asks for help identifying felony reckless driver
KEITH COUNTY -- The Nebraska State Patrol has asked for help in identifying the individual shown in the picture for multiple charges. The driver is wanted for speeding more than 35mph over the speed limit; willful reckless driving, felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. On Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Thursday morning brief
Stay up to date with all the latest news from all over Nebraska!
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. -- After nearly a month, a suspect has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to an Omaha homicide. 20-year-old Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III that happened Aug. 12. According to the Omaha Police Department, Smith was taken into...
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers find stolen guns, narcotics during I-80 traffic stop
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple stolen firearms and controlled substances during a traffic stop in Cheyenne County Friday. The incident happened Friday around 6:50 a.m. when a trooper said they saw a Nissan Versa speeding while it was traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Colorado DAs unveil data dashboards on prosecutions
DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of eight Colorado district attorneys on Thursday unveiled online data dashboards providing information to the public on the cases they prosecute, including the racial and economic status of defendants and the kinds of sentences handed down for them. The effort is part of...
Comments / 0