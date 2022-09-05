ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Elderly Indiana woman is found dead after getting trapped in her home as it was swept away in floods: Body was found a 'significant way downstream'

By Alex Hammer For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An elderly woman died trapped in her house in Southeast Indiana after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding.

The devastating flooding transpired Saturday evening, after torrential rain ripped through Switzerland and Jefferson Counties and caused water levels to drastically rise.

In the span of three hours, the regions were hit with nine-inches of rain - with overwhelming torrents of rushing water suddenly raging down streets like rivers, tossing around cars and trailers, and leaving several roads completely impassable.

Amid the chaos, fire officials in the predominantly rural counties reported several missing persons as waters separated families and claimed some pets' lives. However, after several hours of searching into the night, nearly all were located - all except one.

One woman - a senior who was unable to exit her home due to flooding that overwhelmed her street in the span of minutes - was not so lucky.

Scroll down for video:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsyK3_0hinOxwY00
In the span of three hours, Switzerland and Jefferson Counties were hit with overwhelming torrents of rushing water that suddenly raged down streets like rivers, tossing around cars and trailers, and leaving several roads completely impassable. The devastating flooding also washed away homes, and killed one woman who became trapped when the flood broke out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AO6w0_0hinOxwY00
The devastating flooding transpired Saturday evening, after torrential rain ripped through Switzerland and Jefferson Counties and caused water levels to rise. Aerial photos Sunday shows some of the devastation in the stricken regions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h98eU_0hinOxwY00
The foundation of a shed can be seen following Saturday's flash flood. Officials said raging waters caused by the sudden disaster swept away two homes and several residents, including the elderly victim

Police first received the report of the trapped woman at 4:30 pm Saturday when the flooding first broke out, and immediately deployed to the house, situated on the 8000 block of E. Brushy Fork Road, police said.

When they arrived, however, responders were unable to to access the house due to flooded roads, damaged or blocked bridges and debris in the way.

Hours later, when they were able to get through, they made the heartbreaking discovery that the house had been washed away by floodwater - along with another home and six residents, including the deceased. They were unable to find any of them.

Over the next few hours more reports of extensive flooding would come in, as families struggled to locate pets and loved ones amid the unrest, and police continued to search for those missing.

By 8pm, all were found safe and uninjured - except the aforementioned woman. She was not found until rescue officials resumed their search the next day, about 5 miles downstream from where her home had been swept away, police said.

The woman, who was confirmed by officials to have been a senior, has yet to be formally identified, but her family member spoke with local outlet WHAS11 News Sunday.

The said that after searching for the woman all night, they are now searching for all of their belongings and pieces of what was lost in the home they shared with the victim – now scattered across miles of land and water.

WHAS11 did not reveal the identities of the woman's surviving relatives. The Jefferson County Coroner's office is currently working to confirm her identify. No other information on the death was immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPn3k_0hinOxwY00
Police first received the report of the trapped woman at 4:30 pm Saturday when the flooding first broke out, and immediately deployed to the house, situated on the 8000 block of E. Brushy Fork Road, police said. Pictured is some of the flooding seen in the area Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVv8H_0hinOxwY00
Meanwhile, multiple roads and bridges in the area have sustained extensive damage, with many being deemed impassable

Overall, officials say that 20 homes were affected by the flash flood - with two homes, including the unnamed victim's, destroyed and three others with minor damage.

The remaining 15 homes were undamaged.

Meanwhile, multiple roads and bridges in the area have sustained extensive damage, with many being deemed impassable.

'Several bridges are washed out,' said Chad Backus, Jefferson County road maintenance worker. 'A couple houses are still missing. There are cars everywhere and a lot of road damage.

He added: 'It's going to be several weeks until everything is open.'

People have urged citizens to avoid the area and allow authorities to work unimpeded as they attempt to repair the shattered communities, which have a collective population of just over 10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mww0P_0hinOxwY00
Overall, officials say that 20 homes were affected by the flash flood - with two homes, including the unnamed victim's, destroyed and three others with minor damage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whcbE_0hinOxwY00
Overall, officials say that 20 homes were affected by the flash flood - with two homes, including the unnamed victim's, destroyed and three others with minor damage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To0yW_0hinOxwY00
People have urged citizens to avoid the area and allow authorities to work unimpeded as they attempt to repair the shattered communities, which have a collective population of just over 10,000 

Jefferson County resident Amber Brierly - who lives just blocks the elderly woman who died - described the fear she felt with her husband and their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night and their power went out and their street became overrun with water.

'It hit everybody at once. Like we heard the creeks flowing and then next thing you know, we're all flooded out,' she said. 'The waves [of water] is coming in our yards, knocking down our trees.'

The mother went on to recall the subsequent search efforts for the senior, and the moment Sunday when officials uncovered her savaged body. 'We heard screaming, "help, help, we found her,"' she recalled to local outlet WTHR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qdey_0hinOxwY00
One of several cars that were overturned by the powerful torrents seen Saturday is pictured here, completely totaled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOlTP_0hinOxwY00
A torrent of rusjing water can be seen completely enveloping a field Saturday, when nearly a foot of water overtook the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RP3p5_0hinOxwY00
A frightened cat is pictured Sunday after likely being separated from its family during the frenzy surrounding the flooding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XlrQ_0hinOxwY00
Fire officials survey a damaged road in Jefferson County amid officials' large-scale clean-up on Sunday, which continued this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025EoZ_0hinOxwY00
A citizen captured flooding conditions on roads in Jefferson County when the flooding broke out at roughly 4:30 pm Saturday

Another neighbor who knew the victim, farmer Gary Imel, also detailed some of the devastation seen during the sudden natural disaster, which surfaced almost without warning Saturday and saw many farmers' crops and livelihood destroyed.

'The water took roughly two hundred brown bales of hay,' Imel said of the farmers' losses. 'We work all summer long cutting, raking, baling it, then hauling it home. We store it so that in the wintertime, that's what we feed the livestock. That's all they have to eat.'

He added that in all his years living in the area, he had never laid witness to such a terrible, destructive flood.

'I have never witnessed this type of devastation,' he told CBS affiliate WLKY.

'I'm still in shock,' said Imel. 'It's just devastating.'

Officials, meanwhile, warn residents that they are not out of the woods yet, with more rain still possible for Monday, which could exacerbate flooding concerns and cleanup efforts. A Flood Watch has been issued through Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGYbY_0hinOxwY00
The region's infrastructure and roads were heavily damaged by the natural disaster, which left one woman dead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7ROn_0hinOxwY00
Officials, meanwhile, warn residents that they are not out of the woods yet, with more rain still possible for Monday, which could exacerbate flooding concerns and cleanup efforts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxXx1_0hinOxwY00
A Flood Watch has been issued through Monday evening, as officials warn that the regions will likely be slow to recover

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Family of hiker found dead after being swept away in Zion National Park floods share grief at her last moments

The family of a hiker who was found dead after getting caught in flooding at Utah’s Zion National Park have shared heartbreak at her final moments. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was discovered in the Virgin River on Monday, six miles from where she was swept away three days earlier, and later pronounced dead by a medical examiner, park officials said.Her family believe that haunting video captured her fighting against a strong current when flooding struck the park on Friday. The video, obtained by KUTV, shows a man being dragged downstream near another person purported to be Agnihorti. “We believe it’s...
TUCSON, AZ
People

Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'

The woman was unable to leave her home during the flood and called 911 for help on Saturday evening, according to local news outlets A flood tore through southeast Indiana over the weekend and left one woman dead after she was unable to escape from her home. According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Jefferson and Switzerland counties were hit with as much as nine inches of rain in just under three hours starting on Saturday night. The downpour led to a flash flood that destroyed homes and caused damage...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, IN
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, IN
Jefferson County, IN
Crime & Safety
Switzerland County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Switzerland County, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Accident
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

23-year-old cliff jumper dies after landing on his head after 50-foot plunge in Washington river

The search for a 23-year-old cliff jumper in Washington state has ended after an emergency dive rescue team recovered the body of William Lewis Hogg, the day after he jumped from 50 feet above the Toutle River near Castle Rock.According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Hogg vanished after he struck the surface of the water with his head and chest after doing a front flip on 24 August.His friends and family at the scene called 911 after Hogg did not resurface.A dive team, sheriff’s deputies, fire and police department personnel and a drone performed a search of the scene...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
TheDailyBeast

Dad Found Dead With Young Kids in Pond Was Intoxicated, Coroner Says

An Indiana man found dead with his three young children in a pond after embarking on a fishing trip was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the local coroner’s office. Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three kids—a 1 year old, 2 year old and 5 year old—vanished after leaving for the trip on July 6, prompting frantic search efforts and a $10,000 reward offered by the family. The case took a tragic turn nearly a week later, when their bodies were discovered in the Indianapolis pond where the family had gone night fishing. Kyle Moorman was recovered from the water and the three children were soon found in his submerged vehicle. The Marion County Coroner’s Office revealed its official findings Wednesday, ruling the deaths were accidental and Moorman was found to have acute ethanol intoxication.Read it at Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox News

Florida 6-year-old dies weeks after being found unconscious with head in toilet, couple arrested

A 6-year-old in Florida who was found by officials unconscious with their head in a toilet on July 5 has died. Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25, were arrested on July 5 after officials responded to 911 calls at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee, Florida, reporting a drowning and someone's head that was in a toilet, according to FOX 35. Rhodes is the 6-year-old's father, officials said.
KISSIMMEE, FL
CBS Detroit

Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Daily Mail

Male jogger, 33, found dead beside the road is believed to have been struck by a passing car - as police seize a vehicle from a nearby address

Police have seized a vehicle after a male jogger was found dead beside a long stretch of road in a rural town. The 33-year-old jogger was discovered along Nanango-Brooklands Road, Nanango, two-and-a-half hours north-west of Brisbane, Queensland on Tuesday night. Investigations by officers from the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 120 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire.  An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

584K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy