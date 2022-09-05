Elderly Indiana woman is found dead after getting trapped in her home as it was swept away in floods: Body was found a 'significant way downstream'

An elderly woman died trapped in her house in Southeast Indiana after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding.

The devastating flooding transpired Saturday evening, after torrential rain ripped through Switzerland and Jefferson Counties and caused water levels to drastically rise.

In the span of three hours, the regions were hit with nine-inches of rain - with overwhelming torrents of rushing water suddenly raging down streets like rivers, tossing around cars and trailers, and leaving several roads completely impassable.

Amid the chaos, fire officials in the predominantly rural counties reported several missing persons as waters separated families and claimed some pets' lives. However, after several hours of searching into the night, nearly all were located - all except one.

One woman - a senior who was unable to exit her home due to flooding that overwhelmed her street in the span of minutes - was not so lucky.

Police first received the report of the trapped woman at 4:30 pm Saturday when the flooding first broke out, and immediately deployed to the house, situated on the 8000 block of E. Brushy Fork Road, police said.

When they arrived, however, responders were unable to to access the house due to flooded roads, damaged or blocked bridges and debris in the way.

Hours later, when they were able to get through, they made the heartbreaking discovery that the house had been washed away by floodwater - along with another home and six residents, including the deceased. They were unable to find any of them.

Over the next few hours more reports of extensive flooding would come in, as families struggled to locate pets and loved ones amid the unrest, and police continued to search for those missing.

By 8pm, all were found safe and uninjured - except the aforementioned woman. She was not found until rescue officials resumed their search the next day, about 5 miles downstream from where her home had been swept away, police said.

The woman, who was confirmed by officials to have been a senior, has yet to be formally identified, but her family member spoke with local outlet WHAS11 News Sunday.

The said that after searching for the woman all night, they are now searching for all of their belongings and pieces of what was lost in the home they shared with the victim – now scattered across miles of land and water.

WHAS11 did not reveal the identities of the woman's surviving relatives. The Jefferson County Coroner's office is currently working to confirm her identify. No other information on the death was immediately available.

Meanwhile, multiple roads and bridges in the area have sustained extensive damage, with many being deemed impassable

Overall, officials say that 20 homes were affected by the flash flood - with two homes, including the unnamed victim's, destroyed and three others with minor damage.

The remaining 15 homes were undamaged.

Meanwhile, multiple roads and bridges in the area have sustained extensive damage, with many being deemed impassable.

'Several bridges are washed out,' said Chad Backus, Jefferson County road maintenance worker. 'A couple houses are still missing. There are cars everywhere and a lot of road damage.

He added: 'It's going to be several weeks until everything is open.'

People have urged citizens to avoid the area and allow authorities to work unimpeded as they attempt to repair the shattered communities, which have a collective population of just over 10,000.

Jefferson County resident Amber Brierly - who lives just blocks the elderly woman who died - described the fear she felt with her husband and their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night and their power went out and their street became overrun with water.

'It hit everybody at once. Like we heard the creeks flowing and then next thing you know, we're all flooded out,' she said. 'The waves [of water] is coming in our yards, knocking down our trees.'

The mother went on to recall the subsequent search efforts for the senior, and the moment Sunday when officials uncovered her savaged body. 'We heard screaming, "help, help, we found her,"' she recalled to local outlet WTHR.

Another neighbor who knew the victim, farmer Gary Imel, also detailed some of the devastation seen during the sudden natural disaster, which surfaced almost without warning Saturday and saw many farmers' crops and livelihood destroyed.

'The water took roughly two hundred brown bales of hay,' Imel said of the farmers' losses. 'We work all summer long cutting, raking, baling it, then hauling it home. We store it so that in the wintertime, that's what we feed the livestock. That's all they have to eat.'

He added that in all his years living in the area, he had never laid witness to such a terrible, destructive flood.

'I have never witnessed this type of devastation,' he told CBS affiliate WLKY.

'I'm still in shock,' said Imel. 'It's just devastating.'

Officials, meanwhile, warn residents that they are not out of the woods yet, with more rain still possible for Monday, which could exacerbate flooding concerns and cleanup efforts. A Flood Watch has been issued through Monday evening.

