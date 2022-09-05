Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech
Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
2024 BMW 5 Series Caught With Grille Showing In New Spy Photos
BMW isn't shy about parading its camouflaged test vehicles in public. That's why we have so many sightings that can sometimes begin years before a debut. This particular moment catches a next-generation 5 Series up close, but this time the heavy covers behind the camo wrap are largely gone. That...
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Price Starts At $104,400
The Mercedes-Benz EQ range has a third member, an unsurprisingly tall version of the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV. Revealed last April, the EQS SUV was expected to be offered with a tad more premium over the three-box counterpart. The German marque begs to differ with the reveal of its pricing.
Skoda Fabia Getting All-Electric Replacement Later This Decade
After discontinuing the Citigo about two years ago, the Fabia is currently Skoda’s smallest model on the European market. It is a practical vehicle with smart interior solutions, which is among the best-selling nameplates in its segment. However, it seems that the future of the Fabia name is uncertain.
Opus Tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV To Produce Over 950 HP
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
2024 Ford Mustang 3D Rendering Imagines Next-Gen Model Parked Roadside
The launch of the next-generation Ford Mustang is happening soon. But up until now, we still don't have any definite detail about the model's design apart from the teasers that came out. That said, there are a lot of speculative renderings making rounds on the interwebs. We, at Motor1.com, also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Infiniti QX60 Adds Premium Care Maintenance Program, $2,350 To Base Price
The Infiniti QX60 enters its second year on the market in its current form with a new customer care program. The Infiniti Premium Care is available to all QX60 models sold in the United States, lease or retail, and includes up to three years of inspections, maintenance, tire rotations, and other service operations for the luxury SUV. The automaker’s goal is to make the QX60’s ownership even more appealing to customers.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Debuts With 626-HP W12, 207 MPH Top Speed
The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur debuted in mid-2019 for the 2020 model year. Since then, Bentley has introduced the Flying Spur Hybrid, the Flying Spur S, and other variants, but now the Flying Spur Speed is joining the lineup. The Speed will be the only way to get Bentley’s W12 engine in the sedan as the company ceased standard Flying Spur W12 production earlier this year.
Subaru Impreza Wagon With DIY Aero Kit Burns Less Gas, Gets More Looks
When Chrysler unveiled its winged wonders back in the late 1960s, people scratched their heads. The Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird looked straight-up goofy with long noses and sky-high wings, but then they absolutely dominated NASCAR race tracks. The lesson was simple: aerodynamics matter. This silver Subaru Impreza wagon...
Audi RS6 Avant Hides 1,200 HP Underneath Stealthy Satin Black Body
By all standards, the C7 generation Audi RS6 Avant was never a slouch. Its twin-turbo TFSi V8 engine made an outstanding power output in its class, and it was already almost a decade since it was introduced. But some European folks from Europe just couldn't get enough. With an RS6...
Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs
Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
2024 VW Tiguan Spied With Production Body For The First Time
The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted before, but this is the first time we're seeing the compact crossover carrying around its own body. We're getting the impression of a larger vehicle compared to the current standard model, so we might be looking at the long-wheelbase Allspace version. It's unclear whether the next-gen vehicle will retain the two size options or the peeps from Wolfsburg will merge them into a single model.
BMW X4 M Drivers Try To Navigate Obstacle Course In Third-Person View
Driving has enough challenges, even when you have both hands on the wheel and your head on a swivel. But what happens when you switch perspectives like in a video game? The driving gets even harder, which is all on full display in a new. The publication took its tech...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Could Produce Around 600 HP, Feature A Drift Mode
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical advisor Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
Ferrari Roma Spider Spied With Full Body Camouflage
The Ferrari Roma made its debut in November 2019 when it introduced a new cabin layout for the Maranello-based automaker. A convertible version of this supercar has always sounded like the logical next step in our heads and we now finally have a confirmation that an open-top Roma is under development. Friends, these are the first spy photos showing a prototype of what we believe is the Roma Spider.
2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report
Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
2023 BMW M4 CSL Acceleration Test Shows Claimed Stats In Action
BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with that milestone comes the esteem of the CSL monicker that made its debut a year after the M division's birth. And while there were four BMW M CSL prototypes that never made the cut, the third one was just unveiled this year in the form of the BMW M4 CSL. It's the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit, taking just 7:20.2 to complete a lap. This is all thanks to the performance improvements applied by the iconic motorsports division, giving us the most hardcore M car yet.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0