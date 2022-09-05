ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Kicks Unveiled With Higher Price, More Standard Tech

Even the base model has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. First launched in Brazil in 2016, the Nissan Kicks replaced the Juke in the company’s North American model range starting in 2018. About three years later, the crossover was facelifted with a new front-end design and new technologies, and now it is ready to enter the 2023 model year. It doesn’t bring visual revisions, though there are changes in the equipment and pricing.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 7 Series#Bmw X7#Bmw M5#Headlights#Vehicles#Phev#5er
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Price Starts At $104,400

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range has a third member, an unsurprisingly tall version of the EQS sedan, the EQS SUV. Revealed last April, the EQS SUV was expected to be offered with a tad more premium over the three-box counterpart. The German marque begs to differ with the reveal of its pricing.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Skoda Fabia Getting All-Electric Replacement Later This Decade

After discontinuing the Citigo about two years ago, the Fabia is currently Skoda’s smallest model on the European market. It is a practical vehicle with smart interior solutions, which is among the best-selling nameplates in its segment. However, it seems that the future of the Fabia name is uncertain.
CARS
Motor1.com

Opus Tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV To Produce Over 950 HP

Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Motor1.com

2023 Infiniti QX60 Adds Premium Care Maintenance Program, $2,350 To Base Price

The Infiniti QX60 enters its second year on the market in its current form with a new customer care program. The Infiniti Premium Care is available to all QX60 models sold in the United States, lease or retail, and includes up to three years of inspections, maintenance, tire rotations, and other service operations for the luxury SUV. The automaker’s goal is to make the QX60’s ownership even more appealing to customers.
RETAIL
Motor1.com

Bentley Flying Spur Speed Debuts With 626-HP W12, 207 MPH Top Speed

The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur debuted in mid-2019 for the 2020 model year. Since then, Bentley has introduced the Flying Spur Hybrid, the Flying Spur S, and other variants, but now the Flying Spur Speed is joining the lineup. The Speed will be the only way to get Bentley’s W12 engine in the sedan as the company ceased standard Flying Spur W12 production earlier this year.
CARS
Motor1.com

Subaru Impreza Wagon With DIY Aero Kit Burns Less Gas, Gets More Looks

When Chrysler unveiled its winged wonders back in the late 1960s, people scratched their heads. The Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Superbird looked straight-up goofy with long noses and sky-high wings, but then they absolutely dominated NASCAR race tracks. The lesson was simple: aerodynamics matter. This silver Subaru Impreza wagon...
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Reveals 2024 Recon, 2024 Wagoneer S, 2023 Avenger Electric SUVs

Jeep sees an electric future for motoring, and the company is officially in the game. Proclaiming September 8 as 4xe Day, the automaker unveiled three brand-new, all-electric SUVs that will enter production in the next two years. It's part of a major shift to electrification that will see Jeep unveil four new EVs for North America and Europe by 2025. By 2030, Jeep will be all-electric in Europe and 50 percent electric in the States.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 VW Tiguan Spied With Production Body For The First Time

The third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted before, but this is the first time we're seeing the compact crossover carrying around its own body. We're getting the impression of a larger vehicle compared to the current standard model, so we might be looking at the long-wheelbase Allspace version. It's unclear whether the next-gen vehicle will retain the two size options or the peeps from Wolfsburg will merge them into a single model.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Could Produce Around 600 HP, Feature A Drift Mode

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup will grow next year with the introduction of the N performance model. We don’t know everything about it yet, but a new interview from Drive.com.au with Hyundai’s executive technical advisor Albert Biermann provides a few details about the upcoming electric crossover. The Hyundai...
CARS
Motor1.com

KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power

Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Roma Spider Spied With Full Body Camouflage

The Ferrari Roma made its debut in November 2019 when it introduced a new cabin layout for the Maranello-based automaker. A convertible version of this supercar has always sounded like the logical next step in our heads and we now finally have a confirmation that an open-top Roma is under development. Friends, these are the first spy photos showing a prototype of what we believe is the Roma Spider.
CARS
Motor1.com

2024 BMW 5 Series To Drop V8 Engine, Only The M5 Will Have It: Report

Having facelifted the 3 Series and introduced the next-generation 7 Series, BMW is now hard at work putting the finishing touches on its other core sedan – the 5 Series. Set to debut early next year, the eighth generation could be the first since the E28 of the 1980s to come without a V8, at least in the non-M guise. Our friends at BMWBLOG claim the M550i xDrive will be discontinued, therefore taking away with it the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M4 CSL Acceleration Test Shows Claimed Stats In Action

BMW M is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and with that milestone comes the esteem of the CSL monicker that made its debut a year after the M division's birth. And while there were four BMW M CSL prototypes that never made the cut, the third one was just unveiled this year in the form of the BMW M4 CSL. It's the fastest series-production BMW ever to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit, taking just 7:20.2 to complete a lap. This is all thanks to the performance improvements applied by the iconic motorsports division, giving us the most hardcore M car yet.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy