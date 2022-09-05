ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Bond set at $1 million for Louisiana man who allegedly raped underage girl

By Michael Scheidt
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged rape of an underage girl.

The girl was younger than 14 and as the investigation unfolded, detectives identified Hunter K. Smith, 26, of Lake Charles as a suspect in this case.

Two days after the investigation started, detectives were able to find the Lake Charles man.

CPSO said that after questioning the suspect, detectives arrested Smith and charged him with First Degree Rape.

Smith was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is being held on $1 million bond.

LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

