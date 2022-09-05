Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Governor Candidate: Jim Pillen
NTV's Chris Wagner sat down with Nebraska gubernatorial Republican nominee Jim Pillen.
kfornow.com
Governor Ricketts Declares September – College Savings Month
(KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) Governor Pete Ricketts is calling attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month. With this proclamation, parents and guardians are reminded of the importance of saving, even in times of economic uncertainty.
NebraskaTV
Major candidates for Nebraska's next governor talk about issues affecting the state
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The top two gubernatorial candidates in Nebraska have different views on many different topics, including debating. Gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen has made clear he would rather meet voters in person than do debates even though many people are asking him to have them. “We put...
News Channel Nebraska
State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. The focus of "connect Nebraska" is to find what areas are most in need. State officials said they are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet expansion. The...
kfornow.com
“Connect Nebraska” Broadband Initiative Outlined
From left to right: ASL Interpreter Kelly Brakenhoff; Dan Watermeier, Chair of the Nebraska Public Service Commission; Gov. Ricketts (podium); and Patrick Redmond, State Broadband Coordinator. LINCOLN, NE (September 7, 2022) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and members of the “Connect Nebraska” working group today outlined plans to expand reliable,...
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
The Nebraska City News Press
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds
The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
iheart.com
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released
Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
KSNB Local4
Voter ID law makes November’s Midterm ballot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen released the issues voters will deal with on the November ballot, and one of those issues could change an aspect of the process people use to vote.
klkntv.com
Nebraska voters will see minimum wage, voter initiatives on the ballot this November
LINCOLN, Neb, (KLKN) – Election officials verified on Tuesday that the Voter ID amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage initiatives will be on the ballot this November. “After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the statutory requirements for valid signatures have been met,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. “I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law. Both the Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives will be placed on the ballot for the November general election,”
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
kfornow.com
University of Nebraska Fall Enrollment Enrollment Drop “Disappointing, Not Shocking”
Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) University of Nebraska System enrollment for the fall semester is 49,560, according to new figures announced today by President Ted Carter. Enrollments within several key workforce areas grew this year, including in agriculture, public health, allied health and a record-high enrollment in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Engineering. The University of Nebraska at Omaha has its largest incoming first-year class in history, the University of Nebraska Medical Center set its 22nd straight enrollment record, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney saw growth among nonresident undergraduates.
kfornow.com
2022 State Fair Attendance Up Nearly 8%
A husband and wife enjoy a ride at the State Fair (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) The Nebraska State Fair finished its successful 11-day run in Grand Island on Labor Day Monday with reason to celebrate. The State Fair had a 7.9% increase in attendance, finishing with an estimated 11-day total of 287,367 guests.
Saipan Tribune
21,680 ballots ordered from Nebraska
Commonwealth Election Commission executive director Kayla S. Igitol disclosed yesterday that she ordered 21,680 ballots from Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software for the Nov. 8 general elections. “We’re set,” said CEC administrative officer Robin N. Sablan in a separate interview at CEC office in Susupe yesterday morning. Saipan...
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
