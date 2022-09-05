LINCOLN, Neb, (KLKN) – Election officials verified on Tuesday that the Voter ID amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage initiatives will be on the ballot this November. “After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the statutory requirements for valid signatures have been met,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. “I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law. Both the Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives will be placed on the ballot for the November general election,”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO