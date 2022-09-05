ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Governor Ricketts Declares September – College Savings Month

(KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) Governor Pete Ricketts is calling attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month. With this proclamation, parents and guardians are reminded of the importance of saving, even in times of economic uncertainty.
“Connect Nebraska” Broadband Initiative Outlined

From left to right: ASL Interpreter Kelly Brakenhoff; Dan Watermeier, Chair of the Nebraska Public Service Commission; Gov. Ricketts (podium); and Patrick Redmond, State Broadband Coordinator. LINCOLN, NE (September 7, 2022) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and members of the “Connect Nebraska” working group today outlined plans to expand reliable,...
Kregel Windmill Factory Museum installs windmill at Nebraska State Fairgrounds

The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the Nebraska State Fair have started a brandnew partnership called the “Saving Farm Culture Initiative,” which is a 10year pledge of partnership between the Nebraska State Fair, the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum and the greater Nebraska community that aims to preserve Nebraska history and agricultural heritage by utilizing windmills and educational community programs.
Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released

Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
Voter ID law makes November’s Midterm ballot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The stage is set for November’s Midterm elections, and the initiatives are also ready to go for ballots across the state. Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen released the issues voters will deal with on the November ballot, and one of those issues could change an aspect of the process people use to vote.
Nebraska voters will see minimum wage, voter initiatives on the ballot this November

LINCOLN, Neb, (KLKN) – Election officials verified on Tuesday that the Voter ID amendment and Nebraska Minimum Wage initiatives will be on the ballot this November. “After careful review by our counties, I can confirm that the statutory requirements for valid signatures have been met,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. “I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law. Both the Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives will be placed on the ballot for the November general election,”
University of Nebraska Fall Enrollment Enrollment Drop “Disappointing, Not Shocking”

Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) University of Nebraska System enrollment for the fall semester is 49,560, according to new figures announced today by President Ted Carter. Enrollments within several key workforce areas grew this year, including in agriculture, public health, allied health and a record-high enrollment in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Engineering. The University of Nebraska at Omaha has its largest incoming first-year class in history, the University of Nebraska Medical Center set its 22nd straight enrollment record, and the University of Nebraska at Kearney saw growth among nonresident undergraduates.
2022 State Fair Attendance Up Nearly 8%

A husband and wife enjoy a ride at the State Fair (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) The Nebraska State Fair finished its successful 11-day run in Grand Island on Labor Day Monday with reason to celebrate. The State Fair had a 7.9% increase in attendance, finishing with an estimated 11-day total of 287,367 guests.
Red flag warnings issued through Thursday across much of Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Red flag warnings are littered across the western half of Nebraska until Thursday evening. With low humidity, gusty winds, and potential for lightning, fire risk has increased in several parts of Nebraska. The red flag warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. CT until 7...
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants

Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
