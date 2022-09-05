Twice-fried green plantains, also known as tostones, are a popular side dish and snack in many parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. These golden brown treats are crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and have a mild potato-like flavor. Tostones are usually first deep-fried for a few minutes, then pressed to flatten, and fried again until crispy. This technique ensures that the plantains get cooked through completely before getting too brown too quickly.

