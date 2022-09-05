Read full article on original website
Habichuelas Guisadas Recipe
1 ½ pounds|680 grams green beans, washed, trimmed and cut into ½-inch sections. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add a layer of oil, then add the scallions and garlic and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Add the green beans and cook until they start to turn bright green, about 2 minutes, then stir in the broth and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cover. Cook until the green beans are completely tender, about 8 minutes. Season with salt, then transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with olive oil.
ABC News
This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner
A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Baked Tostones Recipe
Twice-fried green plantains, also known as tostones, are a popular side dish and snack in many parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. These golden brown treats are crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and have a mild potato-like flavor. Tostones are usually first deep-fried for a few minutes, then pressed to flatten, and fried again until crispy. This technique ensures that the plantains get cooked through completely before getting too brown too quickly.
ohmymag.co.uk
3-Ingredient salad dressings to level up your salad game
The easiest way to pep up any salad is through the dressing. While pre-made salad dressings are very convenient, they are not always the best option to pick up. According toEat This, bottled store-bought salad dressings could have a ton of hidden additives, sugar and salt, which are not good for health.
Crispy Roasted Okra
This simple roasted okra recipe is one of my favorite ways to enjoy the earthy, delicious green pods. Whether you’ve been a bit skeptical, or you’re an okra evangelist, this quick and easy roasted okra recipe will surprise even the biggest naysayers. The end result is crispy, well-seasoned okra that makes the perfect side dish for everything from tender, juicy pork chops to perfectly baked salmon fillets.
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
