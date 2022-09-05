ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer .

Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! Today we had over 100 middle and high school students spontaneously declare their faith and get baptized today. We will have more pictures of these powerful moments posted over the next couple of days!”

That morning, three students had their scheduled baptisms at the school as part of Spiritual Emphasis Week before the offer was extended to other students who had not been scheduled. More than 100 students in total were baptized.

Renee McLamb, the head of the school, sent families a letter to explain as the unplanned baptisms sparked mixed responses from families.

“The Spirit of the Lord moved and the invitation to accept the Lord and be baptized was given and the students just began to respond to the presence of the Lord,” McLamb said in a letter, obtained by the Observer, that was sent to families.

The school says it typically notifies and invites parents to be present for any baptisms that happen on campus, and “ it was not the intention of any faculty member to do anything behind a parent’s back or in any kind of secret way.”

“I do understand that parents would desire to be a part of something so wonderful happening in the lives of their children, and so I apologize that we did not take that into consideration in that moment,” McLamb said. “I pray that at the end of the day we will all rejoice because God truly did a work in the lives of our students.”

McLamb told the paper that the school should have given students a chance to contact parents and ask permission.

“We were not expecting such an overwhelming response to the message that was spoken, but as a mother I certainly can empathize with why some parents were upset,” she said.

McLamb said that most of the parents that contacted her were glad, but some were unhappy with the move.

Some of the parents were upset that they were not present for their child’s baptism, an important rite of passage in many Christian denominations.

Some of the children had already been baptized, and at least one family was concerned that a second baptism could undo the first.

Comments / 131

JustTheFactsMamn
3d ago

Why are they going to a religious based school then? I've never heard of having to get parents permission to get baptized! They might not have planned it, but were moved by the moment and God called to them! Can't believe they are complaining! It's better than drag queen story time, or you are a different sex than you're born with!

Reply
27
Do you know Him ?
3d ago

Matthew 28:19 (KJV) Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost:

Reply(18)
29
Not Michael Really.
3d ago

what's would you rather have , your children baptized without your consent or birth control, gender reassignment and or abortions? One is life affirming the others death

Reply(16)
32
 

