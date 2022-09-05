ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What's...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

36 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 8–14

Eat, drink and be merry in honor of Alley Twenty's 10th birthday! Executive chef Carrie Schleiffer has designed a five-course menu to pair with tastings of the darling cocktail bar's most popular drinks. Cheers! alleytwentysix.com. 9/8. Heirloom Tomato and Wine Dinner. Tomato, tomahto. Take advantage of tomato season...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study

CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh

If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday

On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being "The South's Tastiest Town". After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we'll take a […]
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

22 Of Our Favorite Downtown Raleigh Restaurants

If you've been wondering what our favorite downtown Raleigh restaurants are, the places we take visiting friends from out of town when they visit Raleigh, and the places we're happy to recommend to you, let's dive in!. While we haven't eaten everywhere downtown, yet, we believe we've...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

One on One: Can't Stop UNC's Move to Raleigh

Editor's Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president's home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

NC organization hosting backpack drive

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever "Back to School" backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
