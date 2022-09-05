Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
Here’s your guide to Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh: Lineup, day parties and more
The Hopscotch Music Festival is back in downtown Raleigh this weekend, and we’ve got all the details.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Sept. 9-11)
Raleigh, N.C. — It is a busy weekend in the Triangle! Here are some of our picks for family fun. There are Sept. 11 Day of Service projects happening all weekend. See this post about Activate Good's volunteer opportunities. Sept. 9-11: African World Peace Festival - Bring the kids...
raleighmag.com
36 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 8–14
Eat, drink and be merry in honor of Alley Twenty’s 10th birthday! Executive chef Carrie Schleiffer has designed a five-course menu to pair with tastings of the darling cocktail bar’s most popular drinks. Cheers! alleytwentysix.com. 9/8. Heirloom Tomato and Wine Dinner. Tomato, tomahto. Take advantage of tomato season...
CEO of Carolina Theatre pushes back against $5 million proposal to turn Durham parking deck into residential tower
Durham, N.C. — Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's wish to turn a city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham into a tower of apartment buildings. The CEO of Carolina Theatre Randy McKay said he is strongly opposed to the proposed development due to the...
wraltechwire.com
Where the tech jobs are surging: Charlotte 10th, Raleigh 23rd in new study
CHARLOTTE – Employers in Charlotte and Raleigh are continuing to seek talented technology workers, with the Charlotte job market showing a dramatic increase in the number of technology job postings, according to a new report from recruiting website Dice.com. The report, which tracked 25 U.S. cities and regions, found...
thisisraleigh.com
17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh
If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday
On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
Durham gets first glimpse of commuter rail study, and $3 billion price tag
If it’s funded, the commuter rail could be up and running in the mid-2030s, GoTriangle executives said.
thisisraleigh.com
22 Of Our Favorite Downtown Raleigh Restaurants
If you’ve been wondering what our favorite downtown Raleigh restaurants are, the places we take visiting friends from out of town when they visit Raleigh, and the places we’re happy to recommend to you, let’s dive in!. While we haven’t eaten everywhere downtown, yet, we believe we’ve...
chapelboro.com
One on One: Can’t Stop UNC’s Move to Raleigh
Editor’s Note: The UNC System has shared with Chapelboro.com that UNC President Peter Hans does live in the university president’s home. The column does not yet reflect that fact. Too late. It has already been done. The Spangler building that served as headquarters of the UNC System is...
A ‘B’ grade for Waffle House: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Sept. 6)
Dirty kitchen equipment was a common problem for Triangle restaurants this week.
47 tours and a whole lot of help: How single mom (finally) found a rental in Durham
A flyer asking for help finding a home sent hundreds of Triangle residents Molly Grace’s way this summer as rent and vacancy rates drop lower than ever.
NC organization hosting backpack drive
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – As the new school year is beginning and students head back to the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of North Carolina is kicking off its first-ever “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit the youth in need. StepStone Family & Youth Services will be accepting donations for new and gently […]
Seven ranked teams featured on Week 4 of HSOT Live, including Rolesville at Hillside
Raleigh, N.C. — Week four of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
'It greeted our war dead:' Thousands push to preserve Raleigh's 80-year-old Seaboard Station
Over 2,500 people are pushing to save Raleigh's historic Seaboard Station. At a meeting on Tuesday, concerned locals spoke directly to City Council – hoping to explain the importance of the station's history and present ideas for how to incorporate the structure into the new development. An online petition...
tmpresale.com
Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience in Raleigh, NC Dec 30, 2022 – presale password
The Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience presale password everyone has been looking for is available now! Everybody with this pre-sale code will have an opportunity to acquire great show tickets before anyone else!!!. You might not get another chance to see Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Orange County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the last week. In total, 50 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $544,940, $259 per square foot.
