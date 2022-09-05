Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Begin $4.8 Million Paving Project on Route 27 in Crawford County
PennDOT is scheduled to begin a $4.8 million resurfacing project on more than four miles of Route 27 in Crawford County. The resurfacing project will give motorists a smoother ride while on the road, and the project should begin later this month. The project will include paving 4.7 miles of...
erienewsnow.com
Planned Additions for Bayfront Parkway Causes Controversy
PennDOT's plans for upgrades to the Bayfront Parkway has been met with some opposition from groups such as PennEnvironment and Connect Urban Erie. Planned renovations include two roundabouts, pedestrian bridges, and new sidewalks. Those opposed to the planned additions cite environmental issues, and dividing downtown Erie from the Bayfront. "As...
erienewsnow.com
Do Bulletproof Backpacks work? Erie News Now conducts Testing
Bulletproof Backpacks have topped the school supply lists lists for many parents in the wake of recent mass shootings, but do they work?. Erie News Now tested a bulletproof backpack produced by Guard Dog Security. According to the company, the bag is made out of level IIIA soft armor, which should stop most handguns.
Hundreds line up along State Street for Erie’s Labor Day Parade
The Labor Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Erie Monday morning. Hundreds of spectators lined up along State Street to witness the annual Labor Day Parade. It’s a day to celebrate labor unions and their efforts to protect workers rights, including the right to a livable wage and access to health insurance. One […]
Employee shortages and return to school poises challenges for local businesses
With employee shortages poising challenges for businesses across the nation, we reached out to local business owners as some of their employees will be returning to school. We spoke with these owners about whether they will have enough employees this fall. Business owners said that this time of year is always a difficult transition. However, […]
Frontier Park giant slides now open, again
The giant slides at Frontier Park are now officially open to the public once again. Following multiple complaints, the City of Erie shut down the slides at the park in late August. The city’s insurance company then evaluated the slides and made the decision to reopen them. As of Sept. 7, families are able to […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council Rescinds Police Department Resolution
A resolution that determined the size of the Erie Police Department's force has been eliminated. On Wednesday, in a 5-1 vote, Erie City Council rescinded a resolution that capped the department's complement at 175 officers by 2024. Their decision will allow Mayor Joe Schember's administration to move forward with its...
eriereader.com
'Moving the Needle:' Funding and Equity in the Erie School District
For parents (like me) with children in our city's school district, good news arrived in mid-July. Basic education funding in the state budget was increased by $525 million, with an additional $100 million allotted for special education. In the Erie School District, that meant an increase of $15.8 million, up 17.9 percent from last year.
explore venango
Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
Erie storage unit broken into; police seeking suspect
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A storage unit in Greene Township was reportedly broken into over Labor Day weekend. Pennsylvania State Police Erie reported a storage unit at Bolt Storage Facility on Wattsburg Road in Erie was allegedly broken into on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 5 p.m. According to state police, multiple pieces of construction equipment were stolen […]
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
erienewsnow.com
Work to Close Main Entrance of Corry's Mead Park
The main entrance for Mead Park in Corry is expected to close starting the evening of Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The closure will remain in place until the crane and equipment is moved after installing the new restroom. It's unknown how long the closure will last, but the...
erienewsnow.com
Parents Training Students through Active Shooter Drills
School supply shopping typically consists of crisp new notebooks, markers, and crayons. Parents have now added a bulletproof backpack to that list. In a viral TikTok, mother Cassie Walton used the backpack to coach her 5 year old son through an active shooter situation. Videos like this have gained the...
Lollie & Co to close North East location, remains open in Colony Plaza
Downtown North East is losing a popular business. The owner of Lollie has decided to close her store on South Lake Street. However, Lollie will remain open at the Colony Plaza in Erie. The owner said that it was a tough decision to make, but consolidating to one location will allow Lollie to expand and […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: School Bus Driver at Fault in Harborcreek Township Crash
A school bus driver was attempting to make a turn when a crash happened in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the bus - a 63-year-old Erie man - was...
Three car accident puts one woman in custody
A woman has been taken into custody following a three car accident that took place in the City of Erie. Calls for the crash went out before 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West 26th and Myrtle Streets. According to reports from the scene, three cars were involved in the crash. The driver […]
Labor Day traditions continue here in Erie
Erie natives and friends are continuing Labor Day traditions this holiday at a local state park that they said reunited family, friends and children. Groups of people took to Presque Isle State Park to continue traditions that have lasted for 50 years while some are also inherited. A group of friends and family members from […]
yourdailylocal.com
What’s New in the Warren County School District in 2022-23: Classwize
WARREN, Pa. – Educators are always looking for ways to enhance student learning. Another way the Warren County School District is doing that this year is through Classwize, which gives teachers the ability to make sure their students are staying on task. Essentially, Classwize is an online tool where...
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Council to Review Police Complement Resolution
Erie City Council is set to review a resolution that impacts the size of the Erie Police Department's complement. Councilman Ed Brzezinski is calling on council to repeal their previous vote. "I'm not trying to be melodramatic, but you can spend money on beautiful parks and have dead teenagers in...
