“It is with a heavy heart we announce Nooshi 8th will be closing permanently on September 11th, 2022. Over the last 10 years,. we have created amazing and long lasting connections with many of you. We thank you for the continued support all these years. If you are craving Nooshi and missing us, our Nooshi 19th street is ready for you! We hope to see you and serve you soon”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO