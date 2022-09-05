ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GW Hatchet

DC Jazz Festival packs in local, internationally-acclaimed musicians at 18th installment

Both internationally-recognized and local jazz musicians hit four stages at The Wharf last weekend, rounding out a stunning stack of performances at the DC Jazz Festival. DC Jazz Festival, an annual week-long celebration of jazz, was packed with dozens of soulful performances and engaging educational programming to expose the D.C.-influenced musical genre to locals and tourists alike. A diverse mix of artists lined the program throughout the week, honoring classic jazz sound and introducing new elements to the exploratory genre.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Silver Spring, MD
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Silver Spring, MD
Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Washington, DC
Baltimore Times

Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and Jazz Vocalist Ledisi Kicks Off Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season Opening Gala and 40th Anniversary Celebration for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

BALTIMORE (August 30, 2022) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) launches the 2022-23 season on September 17, 2022, with the return of its signature Season Opening Gala Celebration. Under the baton of conductor Jack Everly, the BSO will be joined by Grammy-award-winning soul and jazz vocalist Ledisi who will share her unique take on the music of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone.
BALTIMORE, MD
dctheaterarts.org

Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’

The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Bar & Grill”

Thanks to Tyler for sharing: “New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Grill at 15th & E Capitol NE with delivery of this giant umbrella contraption. The window signs have said “coming soon” for at least the past 8 months”. Capitol Square Bar & Grill’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Golia
Person
Branford Marsalis
Hilltop

Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers

The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

D.C.’s best rooftop bars for scenic views and tasty cocktails

The District may not be known for towering buildings, but the city’s rooftop venues serve up gorgeous views above the D.C. streets with cocktails to sip alongside your friends. Though a trip out for a drink can cost quite the fortune, the striking sights from some of the District’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Music#Entertain#Jazz Studies#Jazz Fest#Latin Jazz#Rosslyn Jazz Fest 2022#Afro Cuban#The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
thezebra.org

Alexandria ROCKS Wants You!

Alexandria, VA – In 2007, Jeanne Kelly started a singing group for older adults, but its purpose was much deeper than simply making music. Encore Creativity for Older Adults was born out of an NIH-Funded study to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing. More than a decade later, Encore Creativity has spread from coast to coast, including to Alexandria, with over a thousand members and 30 programs.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park

The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“with a heavy heart we announce Nooshi 8th will be closing permanently on September 11th”

“It is with a heavy heart we announce Nooshi 8th will be closing permanently on September 11th, 2022. Over the last 10 years,. we have created amazing and long lasting connections with many of you. We thank you for the continued support all these years. If you are craving Nooshi and missing us, our Nooshi 19th street is ready for you! We hope to see you and serve you soon”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

LGBTQ community raises funds for Casa Ruby employees

WASHINGTON - It's been over a month since FOX 5 learned that Casa Ruby stopped providing critical services to the LGBTQ community in the District. The nonprofit's founder and Executive Director Ruby Corado bolted the country, according to an investigation by The Washington Post, sending people needing services to look elsewhere and employees without work or income.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy