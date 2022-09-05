Read full article on original website
WTOP
Silver Spring Jazz Fest, Rosslyn Jazz Fest present double music fun on Saturday
The D.C. Jazz Fest may be over, but the free music continues in Maryland and Virginia!. The 17th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival returns on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., while the 30th annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival returns on the same day from 1 to 7 p.m. “It is...
The First-Ever International City Food Festival Is Coming To D.C. In October
D.C. is getting a shiny new food and culture event — sort of. Events DC is putting together the International City Food Festival, “three delicious days of events in partnership with the city’s diplomatic corps,” the sports and conventions authority said Wednesday. The festival, planned for...
Enjoy the museum after-hours with National Gallery Nights | It's A DC Thing
WASHINGTON — The hugely popular and free National Gallery Nights are back at D.C.'s National Gallery of Art. Art enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to to visit the museum after normal hours and usual crowds. The special events are happening on the second Thursday of September, October and November....
GW Hatchet
DC Jazz Festival packs in local, internationally-acclaimed musicians at 18th installment
Both internationally-recognized and local jazz musicians hit four stages at The Wharf last weekend, rounding out a stunning stack of performances at the DC Jazz Festival. DC Jazz Festival, an annual week-long celebration of jazz, was packed with dozens of soulful performances and engaging educational programming to expose the D.C.-influenced musical genre to locals and tourists alike. A diverse mix of artists lined the program throughout the week, honoring classic jazz sound and introducing new elements to the exploratory genre.
National Air And Space Museum Tickets Available Starting Next Week
Starting next Wednesday at noon, you can get free timed-entry passes online to visit the west wing of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which is set to reopen Oct. 14. All visitors will need passes to visit. The museum, located on the National Mall, has been closed...
Baltimore Times
Grammy-Winning Jazz Vocalist and Jazz Vocalist Ledisi Kicks Off Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 Season Opening Gala and 40th Anniversary Celebration for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
BALTIMORE (August 30, 2022) – The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) launches the 2022-23 season on September 17, 2022, with the return of its signature Season Opening Gala Celebration. Under the baton of conductor Jack Everly, the BSO will be joined by Grammy-award-winning soul and jazz vocalist Ledisi who will share her unique take on the music of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone.
dctheaterarts.org
Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’
The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
popville.com
“New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Bar & Grill”
Thanks to Tyler for sharing: “New sign of life at the DC Capitol Square Grill at 15th & E Capitol NE with delivery of this giant umbrella contraption. The window signs have said “coming soon” for at least the past 8 months”. Capitol Square Bar & Grill’s...
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
Hilltop
Solange Impacts the Next Generation of Black Dancers
The Black dance world celebrated when singer Solange Knowles became the first Black woman to compose a New York City Ballet score. Dancers like Janet Collins, Raven Wilkinson, Alvin Ailey and Misty Copeland were just a few pioneers who were turned away because of their skin color, body types and simply being Black. Solange achieving this milestone gives other Black dancers, specifically Howard University students, hope that the future of dance is bright.
Former Wendy’s restaurant to get major makeover as part of D.C. Walls
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Last September, the Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Cirlce served its final burgers, blended its final “Frostys,” and sprinkled the last bit of sea salt on its fries. This September, former restaurant at one of the District’s most stressful intersections is turning into a canvas for artists. It’s part of the […]
GW Hatchet
D.C.’s best rooftop bars for scenic views and tasty cocktails
The District may not be known for towering buildings, but the city’s rooftop venues serve up gorgeous views above the D.C. streets with cocktails to sip alongside your friends. Though a trip out for a drink can cost quite the fortune, the striking sights from some of the District’s...
thezebra.org
Alexandria ROCKS Wants You!
Alexandria, VA – In 2007, Jeanne Kelly started a singing group for older adults, but its purpose was much deeper than simply making music. Encore Creativity for Older Adults was born out of an NIH-Funded study to address the mental and physical health benefits of singing. More than a decade later, Encore Creativity has spread from coast to coast, including to Alexandria, with over a thousand members and 30 programs.
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – Car-b-que on Dean Ave NE and the Usual
R sends above from Dean Ave around 730am this morning. And Brian sends below from Washington Ave in Silver Spring (down the street from Parkway Deli) And thanks to M. for sending from “By the Foreman mills store on Rhode Island Avenue.”. It had been 9 days since our...
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
popville.com
“with a heavy heart we announce Nooshi 8th will be closing permanently on September 11th”
“It is with a heavy heart we announce Nooshi 8th will be closing permanently on September 11th, 2022. Over the last 10 years,. we have created amazing and long lasting connections with many of you. We thank you for the continued support all these years. If you are craving Nooshi and missing us, our Nooshi 19th street is ready for you! We hope to see you and serve you soon”
fox5dc.com
LGBTQ community raises funds for Casa Ruby employees
WASHINGTON - It's been over a month since FOX 5 learned that Casa Ruby stopped providing critical services to the LGBTQ community in the District. The nonprofit's founder and Executive Director Ruby Corado bolted the country, according to an investigation by The Washington Post, sending people needing services to look elsewhere and employees without work or income.
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
DCist
