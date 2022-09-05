ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Officially Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Schedule

Ladies and gentlemen, your Atlanta Falcons have officially set their 53-man roster for the 2022 season. There’s definitely been a lot of changes to this team, most notably the departure of franchise icon Matt Ryan to Indianapolis to offset Russell Gage heading to Tampa (with Julio) and Foye Oluokun to the Jaguars (which admittedly was a last-minute decision).
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US

Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

