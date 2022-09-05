Read full article on original website
westphillylocal.com
Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale returns this Saturday
A great community event, which has been held in West Philly’s Powelton Village since 1981, is set to return this weekend. The 38th Annual Hamilton Street Porch Sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until everything is gone (rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11).
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
phl17.com
The Jazz Sanctuary: Free concerts bringing the art of Jazz throughout the Philadelphia region
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 650 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization gets its music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Community Calendar: September 7, 2022
Meet me on South Street – Starting at 4 p.m. along South Street from Front to 11th Street, many businesses open at noon and most restaurant deals start around 4 p.m. and continue into the evening. This week’s theme: Black Owned Businesses. September 9. Craig Ferguson – At...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Satisfy sweet and salty cravings at The Salt Box
Vince Marinelli grew up in Philadelphia eating soft pretzels and later selling them on street corners. He ate a lot of pretzels over the years, but never grew tired of them. Instead, he decided he wanted to learn to make them, said his daughter, Olivia. After apprenticing with a Philly...
billypenn.com
Still trying to fill hundreds of open positions, the Free Library has managed to expand service at over a dozen branches
Two months after it received a $15.7-million budget increase, the Free Library of Philadelphia says its massive effort to staff up and keep branches consistently open five days a week is underway. But it’s still many months — and 300+ open jobs — away from being realized.
PhillyBite
Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse Announces Brand New Philadelphia Location
Philadelphia, PA - Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, an award-winning sports bar, is opening a new location in Philadelphia. The restaurant will feature two stories and 4,000 square feet of space. The ground floor will feature 45 seats at the bar and 70 at tables on the ground main level. The second level will have 40 tables, and there will also be a full bar, plenty of televisions, and sound systems.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
Lost Buildings of 2021
Editor’s Note: “You can’t save everything” is a shallow catchphrase repeated often these days. The glib retort, parroted by pro-development personalities on social media, usually succeeds in derailing any meaningful civil discourse surrounding the preservation of our existing built environment and the city’s hunger, and need, for new construction. “NIMBY” (Not In My Backyard) is also thrown around aggressively and with excessive zealotry similar to MAGA supporters attacking anything that doesn’t align with their ideological convictions as “fake news.” Similar disruptive fervor can be found in the actions of some preservationists. If it wasn’t for a certain neighborhood group in Fishtown, that fought against a zoning variance (see: parking) and a solid adaptive reuse plan, St. Laurentius Church may have already been converted into a lively 23-unit apartment building instead of hanging in the early stages of demolition. Fanatical faith in the real estate market and community-based bully tactics will get us nowhere. The manufactured division between those in the development and preservation communities has created a dead zone for productive public discussion over our present urban needs and the future of Philadelphia. For the health and sanity of our beloved city, it really needs to stop.
Hero Thrill Show on Saturday
Jimmy Binns has a way of making things happen. When a beloved show honoring local first responders had reached a critical crossroads 16 years ago, Binns made sure it continued to pay tribute to its heroes. He can be a little bit persuasive. “I asked (Sylvester) Stallone if he wanted...
UC Townhomes residents present plan to purchase complex, demand more affordable housing
"How am I going to continue my path without a household or roof over my head," asked UC Townhomes resident Krystal Young.
foodgressing.com
Jollibee Philadelphia PA Now Open: What to Order
On Friday, September 2, the global restaurant brand taking America by storm, Jollibee, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Philadelphia location and 85th location in North America. Fans and first-timers from around the city (and state!) lined up for hours at Jollibee Philadelphia to finally get their hands on Jollibee’s iconic Chickenjoy, Chicken Sandwiches, Peach Mango Pie and other delicious menu items.
phillyvoice.com
Grammy-winning artist to headline new music festival at the Navy Yard
The lineup has just been released for a new festival coming to South Philadelphia this month that will showcase artists and musicians from throughout the region. The Philly Arts & Music Festival takes place in the Marine Parade Grounds at the Navy Yard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 8 p.m. The event is being hosted by Spectacor Events & Entertainment and features live music performances, a vendor village and food trucks.
Il Villaggio Announces Liquor License Acquisition and Bar Expansion
News of the liquor license and proposed bar begs the question – will Il Villaggio remain a BYOB establishment?
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Amazon Fresh Opens Suburban Philadelphia Store: Here's How It Works
Pennsylvania's second Amazon Fresh store has opened its doors in Broomall, but it's the first in the state to offer no checkout lines. The 40,000 square foot store at 2924 Springfield Rd. opened Thursday, Sept. 8, aiming to offer residents low-priced goods and a convenient shopping experience. Amazon's "Just Walk...
‘It’s long overdue’: Gun violence around Philly rec centers makes updates more urgent, residents say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Reggie Johnson goes to Fotterall Square Park in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood almost every day. He picks up trash. He enjoys the fresh air. He talks to any kids he comes across.
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration
Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.
South Philly Review
Philadelphia, PA
