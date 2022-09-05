Gabby Agbonlahor claims Liverpool are already out of the title race and says Jurgen Klopp’s tactics ‘didn’t work’

Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'
The problems of their relationship have been labelled as the primary reason for the premature sacking.
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Neymar fumes at Kylian Mbappe after refusing simple pass for tap in as Frenchman chased hat-trick in PSG win
NEYMAR was left fuming at Kylian Mbappe last night after the superstar Frenchman tried to score a hat-trick instead of playing a simple pass to his teammate. PSG had cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League as their attacking ability shone in the first half.
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
BBC
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
Frustrated Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool after Napoli nightmare and fears rivals will be ‘laughing’ at them
FRUSTRATED Jurgen Klopp has vowed to "reinvent" his Liverpool squad after they were embarrassed by Napoli in their Champions League opener. The Reds were on the receiving end of their joint-biggest defeat in the competition, losing to the Italian side 4-1, and found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Liverpool crushed by Napoli; Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham victorious
The UEFA Champions League's first matchday is over after 26 goals from Wednesday's eight games. Liverpool were demolished at Napoli, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham were all victorious in the later slate. Early on, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 while Sporting Lisbon went to Eintracht Frankfurt and got a lopsided victory.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Riot Police Required At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Amid Ugly Scenes After Win Over Marseille
Amid the fighting, some Marseille fans stole a huge rainbow flag.
NBC Sports
Sevilla vs Manchester City: How to watch live, updates, team news
Sevilla vs Manchester City live: With Erling Haaland already pouring in goals in the Premier League, surely this must finally be the season that Pep Guardiola and Man City lift the UEFA Champions League trophy. Surely, right?. [ LIVE: Champions League scores ]. The quest begins on Tuesday, as they...
SB Nation
Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report
Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
SPORTbible
