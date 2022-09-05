Gabby Agbonlahor claims Liverpool are already out of the title race and says Jurgen Klopp’s tactics ‘didn’t work’

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO