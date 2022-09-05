ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Austin

Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue

Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest from October 6 to 9. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, ticket and drinks sales from the four-day event in New Braunfels will benefit United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Shiro, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Alamo Heights, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Beach#Economy#Adventure#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Bottled Water#The Texas Hill Country
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://austin.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy