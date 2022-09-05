Read full article on original website
Gruene Music and Wine Fest brings more good times to a historic venue
Wine, music, and super-old dance halls are the best offerings of Central Texas. Texas’ oldest dance hall, in fact, Gruene Hall, is bringing both wine and music together at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest from October 6 to 9. In collaboration with KNBT 92.1 FM Radio, ticket and drinks sales from the four-day event in New Braunfels will benefit United Way of Comal County, which in 2021 received nearly $148,000 from the event.
Lasso up a great getaway to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World
It’s known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” and Bandera — in the beautiful Texas Hill Country — lives up to that title. Once the staging area for the last great cattle drives of the late 1800s, the town also boasts many National Rodeo Champions.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Mayor Adler in final address
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic San Marcos pizza joint returns
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Movie pitch: a third-generation pizza joint gets reincarnated in its original building in...
Hill Country cattle ranch ripe for redevelopment moseys onto market at $7.5 million
A 72-acre waterfront ranch in Kerrville that’s ripe for redevelopment just went on the market for $7.5 million. West and Swope Ranches, which has the listing, says Nimitz Lake Ranch is used for a cattle operation but would be ideal for a mixed-use project, a “gorgeous residential retreat with tons of river frontage,” or a hospitality venue.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Elegant supper club nods to bygone era in charming Hill Country setting
With its darling shops, charming wineries, and breathtaking Hill Country vistas, Wimberley has long been a choice destination for day trips. Now a group of locals is giving concrete-weary Austinites another reason to visit: a dining destination in the town's square. Inspired by the elegant supper clubs of the '30s...
Utopiafest will end with a bang — or an eclipse — and a new Austin-area venue
Ending a more than 14-year event called Utopiafest while camping under a total eclipse in semi-remote Texas is total cult behavior. Sign us up. The Utopiafest crew announced in July a two-year plan to close out the series, returning to the initial venue in Utopia, Texas, and opening a new permanent venue in Buda, for continued fun with a lower buy-in.
Austin area’s smallest county may gain massive $80 billion chipmaking plant
Caldwell County, the smallest county in the Austin metro area as measured by population, could be on track for an enormous economic boom. Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is exploring an eight-phase project to build a chip manufacturing plant near Lockhart — the official Barbecue Capital of Texas — with a price tag of at least $80 billion.
