Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
Future, Travis Scott, Lil’ Durk & Lil’ Baby To Appear On Nav’s ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Nav is preparing to release his latest studio album, Demons Protected By Angels, on September 9, 2022. This week, Nav revealed a few more details about his fourth studio album. Alongside Nav, Lil’ Uzi Vert, Future, Lil’ Durk, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil’ Baby and Babyface Ray are expected to appear on the album.
Bad Bunny, Thundercat & Tame Impala To Appear On New Gorillaz Album, ‘Cracker Island’
Once again, the Gorillaz are preparing to release new music. The virtual band has announced that it will release a new album called Cracker Island in February 2023. Their latest studio effort will include contributions from Bad Bunny, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Beck, Adeleye Omotayo, Bootie Brown and Stevie Nicks. “The...
Ari Lennox Previews Sophomore Album In Text Exchange With J. Cole
More than three years after the release of Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox is set to release her sophomore album, age/sex/location. Recently, Dreamville’s very own J. Cole offered a bit of insight into the project. In a rare social media move, the North Carolina native shared a text thread in which she outlined what drove her to create this project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tory Lanez Admits Drake And The Weeknd Have Ignored His Collaboration Requests
Tory Lanez got candid when asked whether Drake or The Weeknd would appear on his new album, Sorry 4 What. During a Twitter Q&A, the rapper shared that he had reached out to his fellow Canadian artists numerous times, but they’ve seemingly evaded his requests. “Been sending them songs...
HipHopDX.com
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
DJ Drama, Jeezy Tease ‘I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya’
DJ Drama has announced the release of his latest single with none other than Jeezy. Over the years, the duo has delivered a number of classic tracks and mixtapes like Trap or Die and You Can’t Ban The Snowman. This time around, they are planning to deliver a new track called “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” on September 2, 2022. The track will serve as the follow-up to DJ Drama’s “Forever” featuring Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Capella Grey as he sets the stage for his next solo project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ari Lennox Shares ‘Away Message’ EP
Surprise! Hours after releasing a new track called “Queen Space” with Summer Walker, Ari Lennox returned with a new EP called Away Message. The unexpected release pairs “Queen Space” with four new records from the Washington, D.C. native. “I got one more surprise for you guys...
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Recording ‘God Did’ Verse
With four months left in the year, it’s not fair to say that the “Album of the Year” race or the “Verse of the Year” race is finished. However, it is safe to say that the frontrunners in each category share the same address. One month after its release, Renaissance continues to dominate conversation and alter playlisting. In the same vein, Jay-Z continues to dazzle audiences with his lyrical brilliance. Most recently, he appeared on “God Did” from DJ Khaled’s most recent studio album of the same name. As promised, the verse lived up to the expectations that many set for it. During a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman and GQ’s Frazier Tharpe, Young Guru explained that Jay-Z actually recorded the verse in one take.
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dawn Richard Announces ‘Pigments’ Album
The fall release schedule is filling up quickly. Next week, Ari Lennox and John Legend will deliver new projects. At the end of the month, Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs will deliver new music. Not to mention, Gorillaz have new music on the way while Bryson Tiller continues to tease the rollout of his fourth studio album. Now, another artist has set a fall release date for their forthcoming body of work. Dawn Richard has announced that her latest album, Pigments, will arrive on October 21, 2022.
YG Announces ‘I Got Issues’ Album
YG is planning his return. On Thursday, the Los Angeles native announced that his latest album, I Got Issues, would be released on September 30, 2022, via Def Jam. “The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now,” YG told Power 106 about his new album.
Jenevieve Sets Release Date For ‘Rendezvous’ EP
Fall is for R&B and soul! Next week, John Legend and Ari Lennox plan to release new music. Bryson Tiller is reportedly working on a new album. Not to mention, India Shawn is headed out on tour with Zyah Belle and Remey Williams this fall. Adding to the celebration of music, Jenevieve has announced that she will release a new EP called Rendezvous on September 9, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Catches Heat For Reaching Out To Bow Wow's Daughter Shai, Addresses Critics
He'll do whatever it takes to make sure his projects are executed with perfection, and that includes reaching out to potential talent online. Irv Gotti has been much quieter ever since his Ashanti-related comments have ceased, as the Murder Inc boss couldn't stop talking about his purported former flame for months. From one interview to the next, Irv was dishing on his intimate life with the singer, but after facing a wave of backlash, he has now opted to answer any Ashanti inquiries with "no comment."
Big Sean Puts ‘Detroit’ Mixtape On Streaming Services
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release, Big Sean has placed his critically-acclaimed project, Detroit, on streaming services. Adding to the special-edition release, Big Sean has unveiled a new track called “More Thoughts” and released the project in CD format. “Ten years [have passed] since I dropped this...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes
Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
Tamron Hall debuts blond hair: ‘New ‘do but the same me’
New season, new hair. Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of “The Tamron Hall Show” with a fresh look, showing off a platinum blond look in clips and photos from the premiere on Instagram yesterday — and it turns out her style switch-up ties in with the theme of her talk show. “Golden hour,” she captioned a series of photos from the episode, tagging her hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero and her show’s lead stylist Eric Niemand. Wearing a pale gold Rodarte cape dress ($676, originally $1,690) with a black pattern and matching leggings ($368, originally $920) with...
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1