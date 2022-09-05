ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Daily Mail

'Should anyone be surprised?': Lionel Messi whips fans into a frenzy as the forward appears to be the only PSG player with the club's sponsor 'GOAT' on his sleeve as they warmed up for Juventus clash

Lionel Messi fans were left delighted after the Argentine superstar appeared to be the only PSG player who had 'GOAT' written on his warm up top ahead of the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday night. Fashion brand GOAT, described as a 'next generation lifestyle platform', agreed a multi-year...
BBC

Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association

Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners

Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
SB Nation

Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report

Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

