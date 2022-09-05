Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'
The problems of their relationship have been labelled as the primary reason for the premature sacking.
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Thomas Tuchel ‘Pleaded’ With Todd Boehly to Be Given a Second Chance at Chelsea
A report has come out claiming that Thomas Tuchel was left 'totally' shocked by being sacked by Chelsea's new owners.
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Neymar fumes at Kylian Mbappe after refusing simple pass for tap in as Frenchman chased hat-trick in PSG win
NEYMAR was left fuming at Kylian Mbappe last night after the superstar Frenchman tried to score a hat-trick instead of playing a simple pass to his teammate. PSG had cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League as their attacking ability shone in the first half.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
'Should anyone be surprised?': Lionel Messi whips fans into a frenzy as the forward appears to be the only PSG player with the club's sponsor 'GOAT' on his sleeve as they warmed up for Juventus clash
Lionel Messi fans were left delighted after the Argentine superstar appeared to be the only PSG player who had 'GOAT' written on his warm up top ahead of the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday night. Fashion brand GOAT, described as a 'next generation lifestyle platform', agreed a multi-year...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Napoli on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stages and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
REVEALED: Chelsea stars didn't want to play on the same side of the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's dug-out because of his constant 'barking, moaning and groaning'... and his demands were at odds with their new American owners
Thomas Tuchel's disconnect from his Chelsea players reached the extent that some of them wanted to avoid playing on the same side of the pitch as his dug-out, it can be revealed. Tuchel, sacked yesterday by Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly, was an emotional figure in his technical area...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September
Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.
Thomas Tuchel Fired By Chelsea On Todd Boehly's 100th Day As Co-Owner
During his 589-day spell as Chelsea manager, Tuchel led the club to six major finals, winning three of them.
Graham Potter agrees ‘long-term deal’ to take over as head coach at Chelsea — report
Graham Potter is set to be Chelsea’s next head coach after “verbally” agreeing a “long-term deal” with the club, reports Matt Law in the Telegraph. Meetings with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali evidently went quite well yesterday, with Potter now tying up “loose ends” at Brighton and then coming over to the Bridge for good, and sharpish, with three of his usual staff members in tow. An announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon (Thursday) and the 47-year-old is expected to be in the dugout by the time we kick-off against Fulham on Saturday, 3pm.
