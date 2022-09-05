Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
q13fox.com
Elderly man in 'serious condition' after early morning shooting in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - A 72-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Pioneer Square, authorities say. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to ‘scenes of violence’ at 217 1st Ave. S at around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, a 72-year-old man...
q13fox.com
Two people shot at Auburn apartment complex, suspect in custody
Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at an apartment complex. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
47 Year-Old Sarbjit Chauhan Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Seattle early Tuesday. The crash happened on Northeast Northgate Way at around 3:30 a.m. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, two trucks and two semi-trucks were involved in the collision. According to the investigation, one of the cars caused a...
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year
This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
q13fox.com
Crews identify man killed in Renton trench collapse
FOX 13 is waiting new information on the identity of the man that was killed in a Renton trench collapse. Officials are still investigating how the man ended up in the trench in the first place.
q13fox.com
Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
KOMO News
Two people injured in Auburn double shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
q13fox.com
Detectives seeking info on missing Seattle woman after her remains were found in Snohomish County
SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are looking for information that could better help piece together what happened to a Seattle woman before she went missing in 1990 and what led up to her death. In March of this year, human remains were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
q13fox.com
WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.
masonwebtv.com
Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck
A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument
AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
Crews fight fire in woods behind Celebration Park in Federal Way
Crews with South King Fire & Rescue worked to put out a fire in the woods behind Celebration Park in Federal Way on Wednesday, the department tweeted just after 11 a.m. Firefighters used fire extinguishers before establishing water supply deeper into the woods with hoses to put out hotspots and completely extinguish the fire.
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
