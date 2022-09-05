ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Fire rips through abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed an abandoned pizzeria in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. and happened at the Alfy's Pizza Building on 196th Street Southwest. Crews contained the fire before 5:30 a.m. No injuries were...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KOMO News

Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year

This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wash Police
q13fox.com

Tukwila police arrest teen who crashed a stolen car while eluding police

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police arrested a teenager who was caught stealing several thousand dollars worth of Costco items, and crashed a stolen car while trying to escape police. According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers were dispatched to the Costco in Southcenter after receiving a report of several...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.
SHELTON, WA
masonwebtv.com

Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck

A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
SHELTON, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument

AUBURN, Wash. - A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park. Police say before the shooting, the...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect charged in North Seattle shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

SEATTLE - A suspect has been charged in a fatal shooting in North Seattle from Aug. 30. The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Ira D. Washington is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Washington was captured on...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy