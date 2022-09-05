Read full article on original website
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Gives His Thoughts on Cody Bellinger's Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo knows what it's like to struggle and gave advice to his teammate Cody Bellinger
Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN host girlfriend
It has been a big offseason for NBA center Frank Kaminsky. The New York Post reports this week that Kaminsky has gotten engaged to ESPN host Ashley Brewer. Photographer Rich Lander shared photos of the couple’s engagement shoot to his Instagram Story. Brewer herself also posted some of the photos to her own Instagram Story.
Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball
Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game
Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it
Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands
NEW YORK — (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.
Grown Man Snags Baseball Over Little Girl, And Fans Aren't Letting It Slide
A controversial clip of a souvenir baseball catch scored a heated Twitter discussion.
Cardinals break insane MLB 0-817 cold streak you won’t believe is real
Entering the bottom of the ninth leading by four runs, the Washington Nationals (and the rest of the MLB for that matter) can smell the sweet scent of victory. All Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan must do is get three outs, but facing the heart of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting order led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt isn’t the easiest of tasks.
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gio: No way 'completely dead' Yankees are winning in October
The Yankees have won two in a row, but Gio isn’t buying any of it, and says the “completely dead” Bombers have no shot of winning in October.
Is WNBA Star Sue Bird Married to Her Partner Megan Rapinoe? An Update on the Couple
When the Seattle Storm of the Women’s National Basketball Association decided to draft Suzanne Brigit Bird in 2002, it was obviously a huge year for her. She would go on to become a four-time WBNA champ and five-time Olympic gold medalist, among a number of other accolades, cementing her place in the league's history.
Who Is Mitch Keller’s Wife? Meet Pittsburgh Pirates WAG Clancy Keller
Since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up Mitch Keller to the majors, the pitcher’s personal life has been the focus of MLB fans’ attention. Mitch Keller’s wife, Clancy Keller, has a very limited social media presence and remains low-key among MLB WAGs. It only intrigues Pirates fans even more, who want to know more about who she is. We deep-dive into her background in this Clancy Keller wiki.
PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay gets engaged to girlfriend Nikki Guidish
The stars of the PGA Tour can finally put their feet up and relax after an intense season which saw Rory McIlroy win the FedEx Cup for the third time. Many of them have jetted off for a well-earned rest and this is precisely what Patrick Cantlay and his girlfriend Nikki Guidish did. They went away to Napa with Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya.
Stephen Vogt sent to Oakland's bench on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Vogt will rest at home after Dermis Garcia was named Tuesday's first baseman against Atlanta's right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Vogt to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Meet Mollie Bradish, the Wife of MLB Pitcher Kyle Bradish
Kyle Bradish is proving himself a valuable player for the Baltimore Orioles this MLB season. While the pitcher impresses fans, they also want to know more about Kyle Bradish’s wife, Mollie Bradish. She is a familiar presence on professional baseballer’s social media and games. However, her background continues to elude Orioles Nation. Kyle Bradish’s other half has an impressive profile, and the franchise is fortunate to have her join the community of outgoing Orioles WAGs. We reveal more about her work in this Mollie Bradish wiki.
Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family
During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
