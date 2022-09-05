Read full article on original website
Related
Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
Woman killed after falling 100ft during hike in Oregon
A woman hiking with friends in the Columbus River Gorge in Oregon has died after she fell 100 foot from a trail and sustained serious head injuries, authorities say.Emergency services were called at 1.15pm on Friday to reports that a hiker had fallen near the Wiesendanger Falls, about 17 miles east of Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.On their way to the scene, officers received an update to say the women’s injuries were life-threatening injuries and bystanders were performing CPR on the woman.Corbett Fire District firefighters arriving at the site, about 1.3 miles from the...
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major update after horror Santa Barbara boat fire killed 34 people trapped in a below-deck bunk room as the vessel sank
THREE years after the horrific boat fire in Santa Barbara that killed 34 people, a federal judge has decided to toss out a “seaman’s manslaughter” charge against the captain of the vessel. Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, was at the helm of the Conception dive boat when it...
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thousands ordered to evacuate after large wildfire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to 500 acres in about an hour, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. By late Friday afternoon, the Mill Fire had grown to 900 acres with zero containment, according to CAL Fire.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 120 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire. An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
Driver's Limb Amputated Following California Road Rage Crash: Police
A Jeep Wrangler rammed into a Tesla on State Route 91 in Corona, police said.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
Comments / 0