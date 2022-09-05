I was just thinking about Canongate VP and HP here in Edinburgh, and it seems like nobody really uses it. I've seen about two rooftop aerials pointing towards it, and that's about it. I understand that it was necessary for the Calton Road and Abbeyhill areas in the analogue age due to multipath, but nowadays it seems like you can just get a high-gain aerial and point it towards Black Hill (or Craigkelly) and it'd be a better solution. Why do relays like this still operate? Newbattle is another one that has mostly (but not entirely) been superceded by high-gain aerials on Craigkelly. It seems a bit wasteful to keep them all running, even if the power output is minimal.

1 DAY AGO